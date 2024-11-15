Future

Technology

Will Trump 2.0 policies benefit tech, or only Elon Musk and friends?

Tesla Motors' stock has spiked by nearly a third since Trump's election win on November 5

Alvin R Cabral
Dana Alomar

November 15, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat