Fifa opens door to Saudi Arabia hosting a winter World Cup in 2034

Fifa has opened the door to another winter World Cup after publishing an evaluation report into the proposed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/07/29/crown-prince-mohammed-endorses-saudi-arabias-bid-to-host-2034-fifa-world-cup/" target="_blank">2034 tournament in Saudi Arabia</a>. Two years ago Qatar hosted the first winter World Cup, enabled by a break in the regular club season to allow the finals to be played in November and December. Fifa’s report highlights that daytime temperatures in Riyadh in June and July, when the finals are traditionally played, exceed 40 degrees Celsius. The report cites an "elevated risk” in terms of timing because of the kingdom's climate, and says the bid “does not stipulate a proposed window” for the tournament to take place. “Taking into consideration local climatic conditions as well as the local calendar of sporting and cultural events taking place in 2034, the exercise of identifying the optimal window for the competition brings with it some complexities,” the report states. “Nevertheless, the substantial lead-in time to arrive at a men’s international match calendar for 2034 and the flexibility and spirit of collaboration demonstrated by the bidder serve as partially mitigating factors.” Fifa's report also scores Saudi Arabia’s bid as low risk for sustainability and environmental protection. “While the extent of construction would have a material environmental impact, the bid provides a good foundation for delivering mitigation measures to address some of the environment-related challenges,” it stated. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/10/05/fifa-world-cup-2030-host-country/" target="_blank">2030 tournament</a> is set to be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, while the opening three matches will take place in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay in South America to mark the World Cup's centenary. The first ever World Cup was staged in Uruguay in 1930. The official confirmation of both tournaments' respective hosts is set to take place at a Fifa Congress on December 11. Saudi Arabia is the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/08/01/world-cup-2034-saudi-arabia-host-cities/" target="_blank">sole bidder for 2034</a>. Earlier this month the kingdom unveiled design plans for the King Salman Stadium, a 92,000-capacity facility in Riyadh set to stage the opening match and final of the 2034 tournament. The Saudi sports ministry unveiled a promotional video made with computer-generated imagery to offer a first look at the stadium which is scheduled to be completed in 2029. The Populous-designed stadium is set to serve as the main base of the Saudi Arabia national team and will be part of a sports complex featuring an indoor sports hall, an Olympic-sized pool and other facilities The main stadium will have a gross seating capacity of more than 92,000, with amenities including a royal box, hospitality skyboxes and lounges, 300 VVIP seats, and 2,200 VIP seats. The venue will feature internal screens, gardens and a walking path on its roof with panoramic views of King Abdulaziz Park. "The 2034 World Cup is our invitation to the world to witness Saudi Arabia's development, experience its welcoming society, culture and heritage and become part of its history," said Saudi Arabia Football Federation president Yasser Al Misehal. "Fans can look forward enjoying a maximum of only, I would say, three hours flying time between cities and stadiums while exploring our mountains, our islands, and of course our culture. Everything will be connected with state-of-the-art facilities to guarantee an amazing fan experience." Shireen Hamdan, general manager of Populous KSA, said: “The King Salman Stadium and Masterplan is an innovative, iconic destination that will harmoniously blend the realm of sports with the beauty of nature. Beyond creating advanced sports facilities, the development aims to unite athleticism and the environment, inspiring all who engage with it. “To achieve this, the design teams have drawn direct inspiration from nature’s patterns and elements. The design philosophy reflects a commitment to cutting-edge infrastructure while paying tribute to the intrinsic connection between sustainable development, human activity and the natural world.”