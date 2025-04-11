Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was at fault for both Lyon goals. AP
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was at fault for both Lyon goals. AP

Sport

Football

Andre Onana's blunders cap a miserable night for Manchester United and their travelling fans

Supporters held behind for an hour at Groupama Stadium after being made to jump through hoops just to attend the match

Andy Mitten
Andy Mitten

April 11, 2025