Andre Onana and Nemanja Matic war of words escalates ahead of Europa League showdown

Manchester United's Andre Onana got entangled in a dramatic war of words with former United player Nemanja Matic ahead of what is sure to be an explosive Europa League quarter-final on Thursday. The spat began when <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/07/20/manchester-united-new-boy-andre-onana-is-latest-in-long-line-of-classy-cameroonian-keepers/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/07/20/manchester-united-new-boy-andre-onana-is-latest-in-long-line-of-classy-cameroonian-keepers/">Cameroon international Onana</a>, after Sunday's draw against Manchester City, said that overcoming Lyon, fifth in Ligue 1, was "not going to be easy, but I think we are way better than them". That remark drew a sharp response from the normally understated Matic - who played for United between 2017 and 2022 - on the eve of the match. "You know, I respect everyone but to say that then you need to give the answer," said the Serbia international and Lyon player, who also had a spell with Chelsea in the Premier League. "If you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United's history, you need to take care of what you are talking (about). "If <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/07/18/andre-onana-arrives-at-man-united-after-erik-ten-hag-lost-faith-in-david-de-gea/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/07/18/andre-onana-arrives-at-man-united-after-erik-ten-hag-lost-faith-in-david-de-gea/">David de Gea </a>or Peter Schmeichel or (Edwin) Van der Sar said that, then I would question myself. "But if you're one of the statistically worst goalkeepers in Man United's modern history, then he needs to show that before he says (anything). We will see." <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/01/16/manchester-uniteds-hannibal-joins-sevilla-on-loan-as-onana-left-out-of-cameroon-squad/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/01/16/manchester-uniteds-hannibal-joins-sevilla-on-loan-as-onana-left-out-of-cameroon-squad/">Onana </a>continued the verbal battle on social media on Wednesday as Ruben Amorim's underperforming Red Devils head to the Groupama Stadium for the first leg of this make-or-break clash knowing their season rests on progress against the French side. Matic's comments were met by an equally sharp message on platform X with Onana pointing to the fact that United did not win a trophy in the midfielder's five seasons at Old Trafford. Posting alongside a photo of himself kissing the FA Cup, the goalkeeper said: "I would never be disrespectful to another club. We know that tomorrow will be a difficult game against a strong opponent. "We focus on preparing a performance to make our fans proud. "At least I've lifted trophies with the greatest club in the world. Some can't say the same." But despite the back and forth, Matic insisted he "will always keep United in my heart" and hoped things eventually turn around for former Benfica teammate <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/03/ruben-amorim-hits-back-at-wayne-rooneys-naive-comments-that-man-uniteds-goal-is-to-win-the-premier-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/03/ruben-amorim-hits-back-at-wayne-rooneys-naive-comments-that-man-uniteds-goal-is-to-win-the-premier-league/">Ruben Amorim</a>. The midfielder said he is grateful to the United manager for helping him settle in Portugal and believes he can succeed at Old Trafford. "In football today people don't have time but I'm sure he's the right profile," he said. "He's a young coach, with lots of energy. He needs support. "It's hard in the Premier League if things are not right. It's so difficult to turn things (around) in a short period, but step by step I believe that he can do very good. But I hope that he will not start tomorrow." The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/06/manchester-derby-honours-even-as-united-and-city-fail-to-find-scoring-touch/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/06/manchester-derby-honours-even-as-united-and-city-fail-to-find-scoring-touch/">draw with Man City </a>at the weekend left United languishing in 13th place in the Premier League and on track for their worst league finish for at least 35 years. The Europa League offers them their only route back into Europe next season. Failure to win the trophy in Bilbao next month would have severe repercussions for a club already struggling financially.