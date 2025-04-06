Manchester derby: Honours even as United and City fail to find scoring touch

It was honours even in a tense Manchester derby battle on Sunday when neither United or City could find a match-winning moment at Old Trafford. United manager Ruben Amorim was hoping to beat City counterpart Pep Guardiola for the third time this season but the match turned out to be a scrappy and scoreless clash. Amorim's men had sealed a <a href="" target="_blank" rel="" title="">last-gasp 2-1 victory</a> at the Etihad Stadium in December thanks to two late goals from Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo. The Portuguese coach had also masterminded Sporting Lisbon's 4-1 Uefa <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/06/new-man-united-manager-ruben-amorim-says-club-starting-from-a-lower-level-than-man-city/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/06/new-man-united-manager-ruben-amorim-says-club-starting-from-a-lower-level-than-man-city/">Champions League demolition of City</a> shortly before he left to replace Erik ten Hag at United. But there was little drama to enthral fans this time round in what was Kevin De Bruyne's final Manchester derby before he <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/04/kevin-de-bruyne-announces-he-will-leave-manchester-city-at-end-of-the-season/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/04/kevin-de-bruyne-announces-he-will-leave-manchester-city-at-end-of-the-season/">heads off for pastures new this summer</a>. United had the better of a game limited in chances as they missed out on a first league double over City since 2019/20. A point leaves City still in fifth in the Premier League, which should be enough to reach next season's Champions League. However, Pep Guardiola's men are just two points above Newcastle United, who have two games in hand on City starting with Leicester City at the Kong Power Stadium on Monday. A point edges United up to 13th. “We have control, we were not in the right spots to hurt them,” said City coach Guardiola. ” “Always I have been here, United have been an incredible transition team against us. We take the point. It would’ve been better to win.” United's only chance of Champions League qualification is by winning the Europa League – their quarter-final first leg against Lyon takes place in France on Thursday – as they are set for their worst ever Premier League finish. Never in the Premier League era have neither City or United finished in the top four but that record looks under severe threat in the coming months. “Happy with the performance, the result not,” said United captain Bruno Fernandes after the first Manchester derby goalless draw since December 2020. “We want to win games and we need points in the league. “We played against a very good side, the game was there for both sides. We just need more killer instinct to get the goals. “City want to have the ball and you have to be patient with your pressure. We were very well organised by the killer instinct was missing today, but we created a lot.” With both sides struggling through difficult campaigns, neither created many clear-cut chances, particularly in a drab first half at a sun-drenched Old Trafford. The game picked up after the interval and City striker Omar Marmoush unleashed a blistering shot from 25 yards that forced United goalkeeper Andre Onana into a terrific save. Joshua Zirkzee had United's best opportunity midway through the second half when he turned and struck a half-volley that forced City keeper Ederson into an outstanding two-handed save. United's clean sheet was their first at Old Trafford since a 4-0 rout of Everton on December 1. Several hundred United fans lingered behind in a sit-in protest after the final whistle, hoisting banners that read: “RIP fan culture, 1878-2025" and “Glazers out” in reference to the club's majority owners. “We have so many aspects to improve,” said manager Amorim after the match. “Everywhere we need to improve in every aspect, build up, transition, decisions in the final third. “Every player can improve, they are here because they showed something at other cubs. They have the quality, we are still a team that plays on transition, we need to spend more time in final third to have more opportunities.”