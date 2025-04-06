Premier League: Fulham stun title-chasing Liverpool, Southampton relegated in record time

Runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool were beaten for only the second time this season as they lost 3-2 in an error-strewn defensive display at Fulham on Sunday. The Merseysiders, who started the game 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal, took to the lead at Craven Cottage through a brilliant Alexis Mac Allister 25-yard finish in the 14th minute. But Fulham hit back in style with three goals in 13 manic minutes to put the Cottagers 3-1 ahead before the break. Ryan Sessegnon levelled with a smart first-time finish after stand-in right-back Curtis Jones had failed to clear a cross in the 23rd minute. It was 2-1 nine minutes later following a series of errors from Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson, starting with a dreadful cross-field pass and ending with the Scotland captain deflecting Alex Iwobi's shot into the back of the net. Rodrigo Muniz completed the turnaround, winning a second ball head of Virgil van Dijk by flicking the ball over his head before producing a quality finish through goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher's legs. Conor Bradley set up a nervy finish when he played in fellow substitute Luis Diaz to poke home with nearly 20 minutes to play. Another away substitute, Harvey Elliott, nearly fired the league leaders level but his curling effort bounced back off the bar and Fulham held on for the three points. Liverpool, though, stay 11 points clear at the top with seven games remaining - after Arsenal could only draw with Everton on Saturday - and need a maximum of 11 more points to secure a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title. The defeat in West London also ended Liverpool's hopes of going the entire Premier League campaign without an away defeat. Their other loss came <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/13/arne-slot-admits-liverpool-losing-to-nottingham-forest-was-not-the-shock-result-i-thought-it-was-at-time/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/13/arne-slot-admits-liverpool-losing-to-nottingham-forest-was-not-the-shock-result-i-thought-it-was-at-time/">at home to Nottingham Forest</a> way back on September 14. Liverpool manager Arne Slot bemoaned his team's defensive frailties in the first half that helped end their 26-matcxh unbeaten run. “It's not often we concede three goals let alone in one game or 15 minutes,” the Dutchman said. “We could have prevented it. “We scored a good goal but apart from that the second half performance was much more what we’re like. “Conceding three goals like we did is not of the standards of Liverpool. We were creating chance after chance after chance [towards the end]. In the end we lacked time to make up for the three mistakes we made in the first half.” Fulham moved up to eighth with 48 points, three behind Manchester City in fifth – who were taking on Manchester United in the derby later on Sunday – with a top-five spot likely to be enough to secure a Uefa Champions League place next term. “It was a great, great performance from us, a big one [result],: said Fulham manager Marco Silva. “Not just because it’s Liverpool but because we needed to bounce back after the last two games. “Our first half was very, very good played at a very high level. We showed great organisation and commitment. We were clearly the best team on the pitch in the first half. “In the second half there was a good reaction from Liverpool which we expected and our energy went down a little bit which was to be expected because it was so high in the first half. Overall though we deserved the three points.” Rock-bottom Southampton's catastrophic campaign goes on when they were beaten 3-1 at Tottenham Hotspur which mean they became the first team in Premier League history to be relegated with as many as seven games of the season remaining. Ipswich and Derby were relegated with six games left in 1994-95 and 2007-08 respectively. Ivan Juric's side are also still one shy of matching Derby's 2007-08 record low Premier League total points of 11. Brennan Johnson struck twice for Spurs in the first half and while Mateus Fernandes pulled one back in the 90th minute, Mathys Tel scored a penalty in added time, ensuring the Saints would be playing Championship football again next season. “We want to get as many points as we can until the end of the season,” said goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. “No one wants that record and we will do what we can but we will do what we can to get more points on the board.” “We have to avoid that record,” added manager Juric. “Do our best. It cannot happen.” Chelsea, meanwhile, were held to a 0-0 draw at their West London neighbours Brentford on Sunday, dealing a fresh setback to their push for a Champions League spot. Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca made five changes to the team that beat Spurs 1-0 on Thursday with strikers Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto coming on only as second-half substitutes. Their introduction gave Chelsea a bit more bite in attack after a flat first 45 minutes but they failed to really test Mark Flekken in the Brentford goal. Bryan Mbeumo drew a good save from Robert Sanchez and Sepp Van Den Berg headed over from close range in the final 10 minutes before Palmer shot narrowly over with the last kick of the game.