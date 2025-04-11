Lyon's Rayan Cherki scores past Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana with the last kick of the game. Getty Images
'It can happen': Amorim defends Onana after errors cost Man United against Lyon in Europa League

Cameroonian goalkeeper's blunders allow French side to take a 2-2 draw into next week's quarter-final second leg

Steve Luckings
April 11, 2025