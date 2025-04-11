'It can happen': Amorim defends Onana after errors cost Man United against Lyon in Europa League

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim offered a measured defence of goalkeeper Andre Onana after two high-profile errors from the Cameroonian cost his side victory in a 2-2 draw against Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final. Onana, already under scrutiny following a public war of words with former United midfielder Nemanja Matic in the build-up to the match, endured a torrid evening in France. The Lyon supporters, fuelled by Matic’s scathing pre-match comments branding the United No 1 “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/09/andre-onana-and-nemanja-matic-war-of-words-escalates-ahead-of-europa-league-showdown/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/09/andre-onana-and-nemanja-matic-war-of-words-escalates-ahead-of-europa-league-showdown/">one of the worst in the club’s history,</a>” jeered Onana relentlessly. The 27-year-old's poor attempt to keep out Thiago Almada’s first-half free kick gave Lyon the lead, and his night went from bad to worse in second-half stoppage time when a spill from a routine save allowed Rayan Cherki to tap in an equaliser with the final touch of the match. “It can happen,” said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ruben-amorim/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ruben-amorim/">Amorim</a> post-match when asked about his goalkeeper’s performance. “If you play football, and we play a lot of games, you can make mistakes. There is nothing I can say to Andre in this moment that will help.” Amorim, whose side had turned the match on its head with goals from teenage defender Leny Yoro and striker Joshua Zirkzee, admitted the mood in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/">United</a> dressing room was sombre following the late concession. “I felt the dressing room was really quiet and that is a good thing,” said the Portuguese coach, who is unbeaten in European competition since taking charge at Old Trafford. “We draw away in Europe, that is always hard. The team is suffering and we need to change that.” United now face a decisive second leg at Old Trafford next Thursday, knowing that progression to the semi-finals could be vital to their Uefa Champions League hopes – and the financial stability that comes with qualification. “I think it's 50-50,” said Amorim, who has made no secret of prioritising European success this season. “It’s a really difficult match but when we play at home with our fans, we play with one more player.” Yoro, who previously worked with Lyon coach Paulo Fonseca at Lille, opened his account for United and offered a composed assessment of the task ahead. “We know that matches like these, away from home, if we win it puts us in a really good position for the return at home,” said the 19-year-old defender. “Unfortunately we conceded that goal at the end so come away with a draw and will do everything to win the second leg.” Cherki, however, believes Lyon can take confidence from their performance – and United’s caution. “We deserved a lot better,” said the 20-year-old. “We were better and from the start we felt the fear in them. Now we're just waiting for one thing: to go over there to win. “When they set up against us with two defensive midfielders, that means they’re afraid of us.” For Amorim, the challenge will be galvanising a side left deflated by a last-gasp equaliser and shielding a goalkeeper whose season continues to be marred by costly missteps. One more slip-up in Manchester next week, and United’s final shot at silverware – and salvation – may be gone. Ange Postecoglou's bid to end <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/tottenham-hotspur/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/tottenham-hotspur/">Tottenham's</a> long trophy drought is delicately poised after a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt. Spurs fell behind at home to 2022 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europa-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europa-league/">Europa League</a> winners as French striker Hugo Ekitike gave the visitors the lead with a precise low strike into the bottom corner of the net just six minutes in. However, Tottenham were back level before half time as James Maddison – who gave possession away in the build-up to Frankfurt's opener – cut the ball back for Pedro Porro to score with a sublime back-heel flick. Lucas Bergvall and Rodrigo Bentancur both then hit the woodwork for the Premier League side, but the final result will not do much to ease the pressure on under-fire Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou. "It was disappointing to concede the way we did. The biggest blow we had was conceding so early. That kind of played into their hands," Postecoglou said. "But even before that, I thought we were well in control of the game. I thought it would bring fruit in the second half and it did in every aspect but goals. I can't ask any more of the lads." Athletic Bilbao are desperate to go all the way to this season's Europa League final, which will take place in their own San Mames stadium next month. They could not take advantage of the fact they played most of Thursday's quarter-final first leg away to Rangers with an extra man, however, as the match in Glasgow ended 0-0. Rangers were reduced to 10 men after just 13 minutes when defender Robin Proepper was shown a red card following a VAR review for a last-man foul on Inaki Williams on the edge of the box. The Scottish side nevertheless held firm and goalkeeper Liam Kelly, selected ahead of Jack Butland, saved a late Alex Berenguer penalty, awarded following another VAR intervention, this time for a Dujon Sterling handball. Earlier, reigning Norwegian top-flight champions Bodo/Glimt beat Lazio 2-0 in the other quarter-final after Ulrik Saltnes bagged a second-half brace.