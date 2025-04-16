PSG and Barcelona book Champions League semi-final spots despite second-leg defeats

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique hailed his players as the “best squad in the world” after the French champions booked a place in the Uefa Champions League semi-finals for a second successive season, despite a 3-2 second-leg defeat to Aston Villa on Tuesday night. The result saw PSG advance 5-4 on aggregate, with early goals from Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes proving vital. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma produced a standout performance to deny Villa from taking the game to extra time, prompting special praise from his manager. “I think I have the best squad in the world, not only the goalkeeper,” said Luis Enrique. “Gigi is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. And I have to say that match, for us, allows us to grow up and compete even better.” Having already wrapped up the Ligue 1 title, the Qatar-owned club now sets their sights on a maiden Champions League triumph. This marks <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/paris-saint-germain/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/paris-saint-germain/">PSG’s</a> third appearance in the last four of the competition in five years, signalling the success of a recent policy shift away from superstar signings toward a more balanced, youthful team. “We are really confident right now,” said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/04/psg-close-in-on-ligue-1-title-with-inexhaustible-achraf-hakimi-leading-the-charge/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/04/psg-close-in-on-ligue-1-title-with-inexhaustible-achraf-hakimi-leading-the-charge/">Hakimi</a>. “We are again in the semi-finals and we want to show PSG is a big team, a big club, and we want to fight for all the titles we can.” Despite conceding twice in three minutes during a second-half resurgence from Villa, Luis Enrique remained calm. “This is the Champions League and you have to accept that the opposition team has a lot of quality,” he said. “I think, over the two matches, we deserved to win.” PSG will now face either <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/15/mbappes-moment-real-madrid-turn-to-french-superstar-in-hope-of-another-magical-bernabeu-night/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/15/mbappes-moment-real-madrid-turn-to-french-superstar-in-hope-of-another-magical-bernabeu-night/">Arsenal or Real Madrid</a> in the semi-finals. Elsewhere, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/barcelona/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/barcelona/">Barcelona </a>also secured a place in the last four, progressing past Borussia Dortmund on aggregate despite a 3-1 defeat in the second leg. A dominant <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/10/rampant-robert-lewandowski-downs-borussia-dortmund-as-barcelona-put-one-foot-in-champions-league-semi-finals/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/10/rampant-robert-lewandowski-downs-borussia-dortmund-as-barcelona-put-one-foot-in-champions-league-semi-finals/">4-0 first-leg win at the Olympic Stadium</a> proved enough for Hansi Flick’s side, who reach the semi-finals for the first time since the 2018/19 season. “We played two games and it's justified that we're through,” said Flick. “They made our lives very hard but what was important is we made it to the semi-finals.” Serhou Guirassy scored a hat-trick for Dortmund in a spirited second-leg performance, but Barcelona's early advantage held firm. Midfielder Fermin Lopez, who played a key role in forcing an own goal from Ramy Bensebaini, said the experience would benefit the team moving forward. “We’re now in the semi-finals and can draw a lot of strength from this game today because it was a big task,” said Lopez. With a Copa del Rey final ahead and a four-point lead in La Liga, Barcelona remain on course for a potential treble under Flick. “Now's the time to celebrate what we've done,” the German coach said. “Then we can get back to analysing what's ahead of us.”