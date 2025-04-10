Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after sccing the second of his two goals in a 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund. EPA
Rampant Robert Lewandowski downs Borussia Dortmund as Barcelona put one foot in Champions League semi-finals

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal also on target as PSG take 3-1 advantage over Aston Villa into next week's return leg

Steve Luckings
April 10, 2025