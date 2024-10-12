Hugo Viana played for Shabab Al Ahli and Al Wasl in the UAE. AFP
Hugo Viana played for Shabab Al Ahli and Al Wasl in the UAE. AFP

Sport

Football

Manchester City appoint Hugo Viana as new sporting director to replace Txiki Begiristain

Portuguese will join from Sporting Lisbon to take helm at end of 2024/25 season

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

October 12, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today