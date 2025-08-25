Rio and Kate Ferdinand: Timeline of the couple's relationship in UAE

Former footballer Rio Ferdinand and his wife, Kate, are officially calling Dubai home. In an exclusive interview with The National, the former Manchester United star revealed that the couple were looking to embark on a new chapter in the UAE, praising the emirate for how child-friendly it is.
“In Dubai, it feels like they're valued and the lifestyle is happy and vibrant with a good energy for the kids,” he said. Beyond family life, the country also holds special meaning for the couple, who have marked key milestones in their relationship in the UAE.
Here’s a brief timeline.
Late 2016: First meeting in Dubai
The pair have previously opened up about how they met for the first time in Dubai. Although holidaying separately, they were introduced by mutual friends.
In an episode of Kate’s podcast, Blended, the duo recounted the story of their first meeting.
Rio says he remembers seeing her when she was at the beach, while Kate adds that a friend came over to say Rio was interested in getting her number, which she initially declined. A few hours later, the duo hit it off upon crossing paths again, and the rest is history.
October 2017: Return trip together
Less than a year later, the pair made a return trip together to the emirate – the first of many.
Kate took to social media to share a photo of the two on the Velociraptor ride at IMG Worlds of Adventure in Dubai, captioning it: “Who was screaming louder??… #ithinkitwashim.”
November 2018: Marriage proposal in Abu Dhabi
In lavish fashion, the former footballer popped the question atop the helipad of St Regis Abu Dhabi in front of his three children as the couple were on holiday in the UAE capital.
Both shared photos of the special occasion, with Kate writing: “The perfect end to our holiday ... How could the answer not be yes.”
December 2018: Ringing in the New Year at Burj Al Arab
Just one month after the proposal, the couple returned to celebrate New Year's Eve at Burj Al Arab,sharing photos celebrating with friends at the famous Jumeirah hotel.
August 2025: ‘Fresh start’ in Dubai
Kate revealed that the family have made the move to Dubai, sharing glimpses of their new life with photos in front of Burj Al Arab and inside their lavish villa, which comes with a lush backyard and private pool.
“A new chapter, a fresh start – because if we don’t try, we’ll never know,” Kate captioned the post. “Ahhh! We’ve talked about this for so long, and now it’s finally real… we’re here, we are making a new home in the place we met!
“Missing some of our specials already & a bit scared, excited & nervous – but more than anything, ready for fresh starts and new beginnings.”
