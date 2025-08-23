Drogba to Seedorf: Ten retired football stars who call Dubai home

Rio Ferdinand is the latest football star set to make the move to Dubai, joining a growing list of former international players who have settled in the UAE after hanging up their boots.

In an interview with The National, Ferdinand reveals he and his family are preparing to relocate after attending the Global Soccer Awards in December – his first visit there in seven or eight years.

The former Manchester United defender, 46, says his decision ultimately comes down to what feels best for his family, especially his children. “In Dubai, it feels like they're valued and the lifestyle means that they're happy and vibrant with a good energy for the kids,” he says. “Lifestyle, safety, weather and just a new life.”

Here are some of the other former footballers who have chosen to call the UAE home.

Didier Drogba

Now 47, the former Chelsea striker is a popular figure in the UAE. In 2020, he received the Medal of First Line of Defence from the Dubai Sports Council for his support of its 'Be Fit, Be Safe' campaign.

Drogba has praised the UAE's friendliness and expressed admiration for its leadership. “I have been coming to Dubai since 2004-2005, and from that time I made a lot of friends who have also become family,” he said.

Michel Salgado

Since moving to Dubai, Michel Salgado has championed youth football. Ravindranath K / The National

The former Spanish international defender, nicknamed Il Due, relocated to Dubai after retiring from the sport in 2012. Now 49, Salgado spent a decade with Real Madrid and has since focused on nurturing the next generation by helping organise and promote elite youth tournaments in the emirate.

He serves as a global ambassador for La Liga, director of football at Dubai Sports City Football Academy, and championship director for du Football Champions, contributing to the development of the game in the Middle East.

Patrice Evra

The ex-French international full-back, 44, reportedly owns a penthouse on Palm Jumeirah. Known for his trademark catchphrase “I love this game!”, the former Manchester United captain retired in 2019.

Since moving to Dubai, Evra has spoken often about his fondness for the emirate, even referring to the city as “home sweet home” in social media posts.

Clarence Seedorf

The former AC Milan and Real Madrid midfielder, 49, resides in Dubai with his Canadian-Iranian wife, Sophia Makramati. In February, the Dutchman shared a photo of the couple at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, wishing followers a “blessed Ramadan,” underscoring his strong connection to the UAE.

Ryan Babel

The Dutch winger, 38, who once played for Ajax and Liverpool, has been outspoken about his life in Dubai. He refers to the emirate as his home base while sharing videos of his real estate projects. Babel has also taken up padel, calling the sport his “ultimate playground on and off the court”.

Nicolas Anelka

Dubai has a starring role as the backdrop in the documentary Anelka: Misunderstood. Netflix

The former French international striker, best remembered for his time at Arsenal and Chelsea, resides in Dubai with his family. The 46-year-old featured prominently in the 2020 Netflix documentary Anelka: Misunderstood, much of which was filmed in the emirate. In it, Anelka says he enjoys Dubai because he can live a quiet life with his family, where his children can grow up without the chaos of media attention.

Mikael Silvestre

The Frenchman, 49, spent nearly a decade with Manchester United before joining Arsenal and settling in Dubai after retiring.

Having first visited in 2001, he later decided the city was the right place to raise his family after retiring from professional football.

“I love Dubai and I am living here with my family now,” he said in November 2020. “The people are really nice here and the city is amazing. The lifestyle is amazing and it is very safe – the perfect place to live with your family.”

Silvestre remains active in the sport through events such as the Legends Football League.

Dwight Yorke

The former Manchester United and Aston Villa striker, 53, has long been associated with Dubai. A regular at the Emirates Golf Club, Yorke once lived at the Banyan Tree Residences – Hillside Dubai and even appeared in promotional content for the property.

Mamadou Sakho

The Frenchman, who spent five years at Paris St-Germain, also calls Dubai home with his family. Since November 2024, he has launched Sakho & Co, a luxury lifestyle company centred on real estate, high-end experiences and consulting. Through his firm, Sakho Properties, he showcases multimillion-pound homes, including exclusive listings in Palm Jumeirah.

John Obi Mikel

Another former Chelsea star, Obi Mikel, 38, retired in 2022 but continues to mentor young footballers. Speaking at a community event, the ex-Nigeria international credited the UAE’s Golden Visa programme with allowing him and his family to settle in Dubai.

“Dubai has become my second home thanks to the UAE Golden Visa programme,” he said. “I appreciate the opportunity for my family to live in one of the most dynamic and multicultural cities in the world and contribute to its growth and diversity.”

