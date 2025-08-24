Bruno Fernandes misses penalty as Manchester United held to draw by Fulham

Emile Smith Rowe equalised for the hosts with his first touch to cancel out an own goal while Bruno Fernandes missed a first-half penalty as Fulham held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Man United had earned a penalty when Calvin Bassey threw Mason Mount to the ground at a set-piece but Fernandes skied his spot-kick as the first half ended goalless.

Ruben Amorim's side then scored from a corner in the 58th minute when Leny Yoro's header was deflected into the net off Rodrigo Muniz's back.

But Smith Rowe scored with his first touch 93 seconds after coming on when he drifted into the six-yard box to stab home a cross from Alex Iwobi.

It thus ended United's incredible run of eight successive victories at Craven Cottage.

For the last 40 minutes, United fielded their new £200 million frontline of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, but all they had to show for it was a deflected header from teenage centre-back Yoro which went in off Muniz.

Sesko started on the bench with Mason Mount leading the line and Rasmus Hojlund, linked with a move away next week, conspicuous by his absence in the squad.

The visitors almost took the lead inside two minutes when Mount laid the ball back to Cunha whose sidefooted shot went through the legs of Calvin Bassey and hit the foot of Bernd Leno's post.

Fulham's first opportunity arrived in the 12th minute when fit-again Ryan Sessegnon's clever flick played Josh King through on goal.

But Altay Bayindir, preferred to Andre Onana in the United goal despite his costly error in the opening-day defeat by Arsenal, was out quickly to make a good save.

United are understood to be in talks with Royal Antwerp about a move for their goalkeeper Senne Lammens, and Bayindir's limitations were there for all to see as he caused panic in his own penalty area at three corners in the first half alone.

However, his distribution is a clear upgrade on Onana's, illustrated when a drilled clearance flew all the way into the Fulham box and dropped over the shoulder of Cunha, who controlled it in an instant before forcing a point-blank stop from Leno.

The match burst into life after half an hour when the VAR spotted some grappling in the area between Bassey and Mount at a corner.

Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko after the equaliser. AFP

Replays showed the Fulham defender had virtually thrown Mount over his shoulder to the ground, WWE style.

Referee Chris Kavanagh went to the screen before announcing his decision to the obvious dismay of Fulham boss Marco Silva.

However, Bassey and Silva cheered up considerably at the sight of Fernandes blazing his spot-kick high into the Hammersmith End.

Amorim sent on Sesko in place of Casemiro in the 51st minute and the goal arrived seven minutes later from the unlikely source of Yoro, who met Mbeumo's corner with a header which hit the back of Muniz and wrongfooted Leno as it flew into the net.

However, Fulham responded in the 72nd minute when Iwobi's ball into the box was missed by Matthijs de Ligt and prodded home by former Arsenal forward Smith Rowe.

"We are very competitive in training, we all want to score goals and contribute to the team. We know when we come off the bench we have to work hard and try and score," Smith Rowe told Sky Sports.

