Patrick Dorgu describes match against fourth-tier Grimsby as must-win game for Man United

Patrick Dorgu has described Manchester United's League Cup clash against fourth-tier Grimsby Town on Wednesday as a must-win game following a disappointing start to the new season.

After an opening weekend defeat to Arsenal, United could only draw their second game 1-1 against Fulham.

“We need to bounce back quickly and we need to win that game and hopefully move on in that competition,” Dorgu said after Sunday’s Premier League draw at Craven Cottage.

He looked how United fans felt: disappointed. United started well, missed a penalty, took the lead and then sat back and Fulham scored.

United begin in the second round of the League Cup after failing to qualify for Europe last season, but there have been positive signs that improvement is coming. Dorgu’s own form, while not the best at Fulham, was encouraging pre-season and the 20-year-old is already a starter at United after his February move from Italian club Lecce.

In an interview before Sunday's game, Dorgu sat down to talk to reporters.

When were you first aware that Manchester United wanted to sign you? When did that first come onto your radar?

Oh, that's a long time ago. Like, start of February, I think. I think I still played two games [more] with Lecce, even though I had interest. I was just obviously happy for the interest but I was still focusing on helping my whole team so I didn't really put too much [thought] into it.

Did it surprise you how much interest there is in United from fans, the media?

Yeah, it took me by surprise. I came from a little team in Italy where we didn't really do a lot of media stuff. The fans obviously are good, but it's completely different to here.

What does Ruben Amorim say to you about your role in the team?

I think just a lot of runs, like being more attacking. Last season, I could have been more attacking and I feel like in pre-season I've improved that a little bit. And yeah, it's just to attack more, get into the box, help the team create more chances.

Do you prefer that part of the game or do you like tackling?

I like both. I like to tackle, I like to attack, I like to score goals, gain assists, so I think just to play wingback you need to be all around, you need to be good at tackling, you need to be good at defensive work as well.

You can score a few goals and create as well?

Yeah, we need to be able to do both. We need to have the defence, we need to have the attackers, we sort of have the wide players, so we need to get up and down.

Did you play against new United players Mbeumo and Cunha last season?

Yeah, I played against him [Cunha] on the right side. He had me once when I got a yellow card, but besides that, he was quite quiet at the game, too. Yeah [joking], when he came he was like, ‘don't kick me in training’.

Manchester United defender Patrick Dorgu, right, in action against Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz. AFP

How difficult is it to strike up a relationship with new teammates?

Cunha is a really, like, public guy, he talks a lot and he's funny. He's trying to engage with everyone, so it's easier to talk with him because he has a lot of energy. Obviously, Brian (Mbeumo), he knows a lot of the players. He played against them a lot. So it's easier.

About Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3, what do you say about the formation?

It depends what system you're playing against. You can always drop alongside the centre-backs to make it a 4-3-3. It's just about adapting to who you're playing against and just help each other, move for each other, and then it's not really about the system. It's more like how you're dealing with it.

So you would say that in games it's fluid, the formation?

Yeah, it's up to you how you want to play. If the midfielders feel like they're getting man-marked, then they can move down [towards defence], get the ball, and then play. You just need to move.

Obviously, you're not just going to move around [anywhere]. I can't just run to the right side, but you can move in your position.

Are you someone who likes to have a lot of information going into a game from maybe the coaches, or you're not too concerned about that?

We will watch video before the games about the opponents and then we will have individual clips about the opponent ... I will play like a winger or full-back, so it's a bit easier than maybe the midfielder because they can have to go outside or inside.

Was it a surprise that a team of Manchester United's calibre came in for you?

I had interest from big teams in Italy as well, so it wasn’t a surprise. Obviously, if you're doing well, the big teams are going to look for you. I was surprised that they were aggressive to get it done quick, and I was happy for that.

Patrick Dorgu, centre, says he wasn't surprised that a team of Manchester United's stature wanted to sign him. Reuters

How important was an actual pre-season to you settling in?

Yeah, it’s been a lot better. Obviously, the time off was nice for everyone to really relax and get ready for the new season, then the pre-season helped me get more into the team and with the players, get a good connection and stuff. So it’s helped me a lot.

Pre-season tour ... incredible fan reaction?

There was a lot of fans, all the stadiums always almost sold out, so a lot of fans in America. I was surprised by that, but it was nice to play in front of all the fans.

The mood seems to be brighter, why is that?

I think the facilities help; I think new signings have helped as well. They bring a lot of good energy, quality into the group. We tried to be positive about our new season. Everyone has a point to prove this season. We need to get back to Europe, so I feel like we are as a group and ready to perform on the pitch. We need to stick together, be happy, positive, and try to do what the coach asks.

How is your relationship forming with Cunha?

I feel like he's really good at driving with the ball, getting past players, and I feel like with my runs and what I can do will help him to do that, and get more space to play. We just need to connect well, me and him. Obviously, there are other players as well. It's not only on the left side, but we also need to attack on both sides. It helps getting Cunha in because he's good at what he's doing and he's going to help the team.

Matheus Cunha joined Manchester United from Wolves this summer. Getty Images

You played with Rasmus Hojlund before …

I played against him when I was at Nordsjælland and he was at Copenhagen. Nordsjælland is owned by Rights to Dream academy, they have an academy in Ghana and they bring all their best players to Nordsjælland. [Mohammed] Kudus came from here.

Are you naturally a wingback?

In Denmark, I was playing wingback. Then, when I moved to Lecce, I was playing left-back, and then the last season before I moved to United, I was playing more as a winger. It's just easier to attack as a wingback than as a full-back; I feel comfortable in that role. But I could still do the job as I full-back, but it's just less attacking.

Do players understand more what Amorim is trying to do?

Yeah, we understand more. We understand what he wants us to do, and obviously now that we're not in Europe, we have more training. So, for him he has more time for us to really understand his ideas and stuff. Obviously we want to go back to playing many games. Now we have the time to do it and then we need to perform this season.

It was difficult when you first arrived. What did you learn?

I think I learned a lot. Like you say, it was a difficult season last year and I was thrown into everything, but I feel I dealt with it good. I just try to bring a lot of confidence into this season.

Who is your closest friend in the dressing room?

I get on with everyone, but probably Ras [Hojlund] because he's Danish and I know him from when I was younger.

Would it be disappointing to see Hojlund leave?

Obviously we don't know if he's leaving. He is training with us and he's part of the team. You need to talk to the coach about why he was not in the squad. But if he ended up leaving, that's part of the game, not everyone is secure to be here. Obviously I would still see him with the national team.

What's your relationship like with Amorim?

He's a good guy, he's positive with everyone and always defending you. He always tries to help you play the game, so he knows how it is.

It’s a big year with the World Cup coming up for Denmark.

Yeah, hopefully. We have the qualifying games now, so hopefully we will go back to the World Cup.

