US and Iran trade further strikes, traffic slows in Strait of Hormuz and Abu Dhabi invests in US gas

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the conflict between the US and Iran shows no sign of easing as they exchange another round of strikes. The latest American attacks targeted Iran's military infrastructure near the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran launched strikes on US-linked sites in Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait.

We also examine the growing effects of the escalation on global shipping as only a handful of vessels sail through the strait. UAE Minister of State Lana Nusseibeh tells The National that diplomacy remains the best path to reopening one of the world's most important trade routes.

We also look at efforts to reduce the region's reliance on the waterway, as the US backs plans to revive the Iraq-Syria oil pipeline and President Donald Trump signals major energy deals with Baghdad.

In Rome, Lebanese and Israeli negotiators take part in US-backed talks aimed at implementing last month's ceasefire. Disagreements over "pilot zones" in southern Lebanon remain at the centre of discussions.

And Abu Dhabi's 2PointZero strengthens its global energy ambitions with a $2.25 billion acquisition of a major US natural gas company, expanding its presence in one of the world's largest energy markets.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.