Afcon 2025: Riyad Mahrez penalty sees off Burkina Faso to send Algeria through to knockout stages

Algeria became the third nation to secure their place in the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday as a first-half penalty from Riyad Mahrez earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Burkina Faso in Rabat, while defending champions Ivory Coast were forced to settle for a draw against Cameroon.

Mahrez’s cool finish from the spot midway through the opening period proved decisive in a bruising Group E contest that underlined Algeria’s credentials as one of the favourites for the title. The result moved the Desert Foxes on to six points from two matches, joining Egypt and Nigeria in the last 16 with a game to spare.

The decisive moment came in the 23rd minute when Rayan Ait-Nouri, the Manchester City defender, was bundled over in the penalty area as he surged forward from left-back. Mahrez, who had scored twice in Algeria’s 3-0 opening win over Sudan, stepped up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

It was Mahrez’s third goal of the tournament and the ninth of his Africa Cup of Nations career, an Algerian record that reflects his enduring influence at the continental showpiece. African champions in 1990 and 2019, Algeria have yet to concede a goal in Morocco and have lived up to pre-tournament expectations under coach Vladimir Petkovic.

France great Zinedine Zidane was again among the spectators, watching his son Luca start in goal for Algeria in front of a crowd of 18,522 at the Moulay Hassan Stadium.

“We were expecting a very tough match,” said forward Ibrahim Maza, who was named man of the match. “We fought very hard and the most important thing is that we won. Now we are qualified and that was the main goal. We knew we had to battle and be aggressive, and we did that.”

Elsewhere in Group E, Sudan revived their hopes of reaching the knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea in Casablanca. The only goal arrived in the 74th minute in unfortunate fashion for Torino defender Saul Coco, who deflected a free-kick into his own net while attempting to clear.

It was only Sudan’s second victory in 18 Africa Cup of Nations matches since they hosted and won the tournament in 1970. Their presence in Morocco has taken on added significance given the ongoing civil war at home, which has devastated the country since April 2023.

In Group F, holders Ivory Coast missed the chance to book early qualification as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Cameroon in a lively encounter in Marrakesh. Manchester United winger Amad Diallo put the Ivorians ahead six minutes after half-time, scoring his second goal of the tournament after netting the winner against Mozambique in the opening round.

However, the lead lasted just five minutes as Cameroon hit back when Junior Tchamadeu’s shot deflected off defender Ghislain Konan and into the net. The result left Ivory Coast and Cameroon level on four points at the top of the group, one ahead of Mozambique.

Earlier in Agadir, Mozambique made history by claiming their first Afcon victory, ending a 39-year wait with a dramatic 3-2 win over Gabon. The Mambas had drawn four and lost 12 matches since their debut in 1986, but finally broke that run in a thrilling contest.

Goals from Faisal Bangal, Geny Catamo and Diogo Calila proved enough despite strikes from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alex Moucketou-Moussounda for Gabon, who suffered a second straight defeat.

“Today was a historic day,” said Mozambique coach Chiquinho Conde. “People said Mozambique would never win a match, but we proved them wrong. This victory is for everyone who believed.”

