Houssem Aouar: Winning the Saudi Pro League is something powerful

Houssem Aouar says winning the Saudi Pro League in his debut campaign with Al Ittihad has been “a huge source of pride”, as the Algerian midfielder sets his sights on a domestic double when his side contest the King’s Cup final on Friday.

Aouar, 25, joined the Jeddah club last summer from Italian giants Roma and made an instant impact, scoring a dramatic injury-time winner against Al Kholood on the opening weekend of the 2024/25 campaign.

Later that month, he converted a 98th-minute penalty to seal a tense victory over Al Taawoun – setting the tone for what would become a standout season.

The former Lyon playmaker finished the league campaign with 12 goals and four assists in 30 appearances, emerging as a key figure in a side that clinched the Saudi Pro League crown with a game to spare.

“Winning a league title – this is the first time for me,” Aouar told the Saudi Pro League’s official media channel. “It’s something powerful and I’ll remember it for the rest of my life.

“It’s been a long journey, and winning a league rewards the strongest and most consistent team over the season. This year, we were the best team in Saudi Arabia.”

The title marked Al Ittihad’s 10th league triumph and their second in three seasons, restoring the club to the summit of Saudi Arabian football following a disappointing fifth-place finish in 2023/24. The turnaround, Aouar said, came down to hard work, belief, and leadership – notably from club captain Karim Benzema.

The former Real Madrid striker, who lifted four La Liga titles and five Uefa Champions League crowns in Spain, has been “hugely important” to the squad’s mentality, according to Aouar.

“His influence has been essential,” he said. “He’s always won wherever he’s gone – it’s not luck, it’s not a coincidence. He’s a true competitor.

“He’s very demanding with himself and with his teammates, which kept us all focused. That’s crucial when it comes to winning a league. You need that focus, that drive, and Karim brings that every day.”

Houssem Aouar, right, celebrates Al Ittihad's title success with captain Karim Benzema. Getty Images

While Aouar and Al Ittihad have already secured the league, their attention has now turned to completing the double. They face First Division side Al Qadsiah in Friday’s King’s Cup final in Riyadh – a fixture the team is approaching with full focus.

“There’s still one last step,” Aouar said. “When I signed here, it was to win everything. We’ve celebrated the league, but now we’re preparing for the final because, as competitors, we want to finish the job.

“We’ll give it everything – we want that victory. The players, the staff, the fans – everyone deserves it.”

Aouar, who represents Algeria at international level, has revitalised his career in Saudi Arabia after a frustrating spell in Serie A.

Now, with a title in hand and a cup final on the horizon, he is fully focused on closing out a memorable debut season in style. “For me, this season has been special,” Aouar added. “But the best memories come when you win. That’s what we’re here to do.”

