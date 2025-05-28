JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 26: Houssem Aouar of Al-Ittihad reacts during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ittihad and Damac FC at Alinma Stadium on May 26, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh / Getty Images)
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 26: Houssem Aouar of Al-Ittihad reacts during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ittihad and Damac FC at Alinma Stadium on May 26, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh / Getty Images)
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 26: Houssem Aouar of Al-Ittihad reacts during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ittihad and Damac FC at Alinma Stadium on May 26, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh / Getty Images)
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 26: Houssem Aouar of Al-Ittihad reacts during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ittihad and Damac FC at Alinma Stadium on May 26, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by

Sport

Football

Houssem Aouar: Winning the Saudi Pro League is something powerful

Al Ittihad star praises captain Karim Benzema as look to add King's Cup to title haul

The National

May 28, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Houssem Aouar says winning the Saudi Pro League in his debut campaign with Al Ittihad has been “a huge source of pride”, as the Algerian midfielder sets his sights on a domestic double when his side contest the King’s Cup final on Friday.

Aouar, 25, joined the Jeddah club last summer from Italian giants Roma and made an instant impact, scoring a dramatic injury-time winner against Al Kholood on the opening weekend of the 2024/25 campaign.

Later that month, he converted a 98th-minute penalty to seal a tense victory over Al Taawoun – setting the tone for what would become a standout season.

The former Lyon playmaker finished the league campaign with 12 goals and four assists in 30 appearances, emerging as a key figure in a side that clinched the Saudi Pro League crown with a game to spare.

“Winning a league title – this is the first time for me,” Aouar told the Saudi Pro League’s official media channel. “It’s something powerful and I’ll remember it for the rest of my life.

“It’s been a long journey, and winning a league rewards the strongest and most consistent team over the season. This year, we were the best team in Saudi Arabia.”

The title marked Al Ittihad’s 10th league triumph and their second in three seasons, restoring the club to the summit of Saudi Arabian football following a disappointing fifth-place finish in 2023/24. The turnaround, Aouar said, came down to hard work, belief, and leadership – notably from club captain Karim Benzema.

The former Real Madrid striker, who lifted four La Liga titles and five Uefa Champions League crowns in Spain, has been “hugely important” to the squad’s mentality, according to Aouar.

“His influence has been essential,” he said. “He’s always won wherever he’s gone – it’s not luck, it’s not a coincidence. He’s a true competitor.

“He’s very demanding with himself and with his teammates, which kept us all focused. That’s crucial when it comes to winning a league. You need that focus, that drive, and Karim brings that every day.”

Houssem Aouar, right, celebrates Al Ittihad's title success with captain Karim Benzema. Getty Images
Houssem Aouar, right, celebrates Al Ittihad's title success with captain Karim Benzema. Getty Images

While Aouar and Al Ittihad have already secured the league, their attention has now turned to completing the double. They face First Division side Al Qadsiah in Friday’s King’s Cup final in Riyadh – a fixture the team is approaching with full focus.

“There’s still one last step,” Aouar said. “When I signed here, it was to win everything. We’ve celebrated the league, but now we’re preparing for the final because, as competitors, we want to finish the job.

“We’ll give it everything – we want that victory. The players, the staff, the fans – everyone deserves it.”

Aouar, who represents Algeria at international level, has revitalised his career in Saudi Arabia after a frustrating spell in Serie A.

Now, with a title in hand and a cup final on the horizon, he is fully focused on closing out a memorable debut season in style. “For me, this season has been special,” Aouar added. “But the best memories come when you win. That’s what we’re here to do.”

Match info

Australia 580
Pakistan 240 and 335

Result: Australia win by an innings and five runs

On Women's Day
More from this story
War on waste
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
While you're here
On Women's Day
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
More on Quran memorisation:
The biog

DOB: 25/12/92
Marital status: Single
Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi
Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing
Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

Most sought after workplace benefits in the UAE
  • Flexible work arrangements
  • Pension support
  • Mental well-being assistance
  • Insurance coverage for optical, dental, alternative medicine, cancer screening
  • Financial well-being incentives 
LILO & STITCH

Starring: Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders

Director: Dean Fleischer Camp

Rating: 4.5/5

While you're here
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Saudi National Day
While you're here
While you're here
Transgender report
Tomorrow 2021
The%20US%20Congress%2C%20explained
%3Cp%3E-%20US%20Congress%20is%20divided%20into%20two%20chambers%3A%20the%20House%20of%20Representatives%20and%20Senate%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E-%20435%20members%20make%20up%20the%20House%2C%20and%20100%20in%20the%20Senate%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E-%20A%20party%20needs%20control%20of%20218%20seats%20to%20have%20a%20majority%20in%20the%20House%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E-%20In%20the%20Senate%2C%20a%20party%20needs%20to%20hold%2051%20seats%20for%20control%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E-%20In%20the%20event%20of%20a%2050-50%20split%2C%20the%20vice%20president's%20party%20retains%20power%20in%20the%20Senate%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Dengue%20fever%20symptoms
%3Cp%3EHigh%20fever%20(40%C2%B0C%2F104%C2%B0F)%3Cbr%3ESevere%20headache%3Cbr%3EPain%20behind%20the%20eyes%3Cbr%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3Cbr%3ENausea%3Cbr%3EVomiting%3Cbr%3ESwollen%20glands%3Cbr%3ERash%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
You might also like
While you're here
Sreesanth's India bowling career

Tests 27, Wickets 87, Average 37.59, Best 5-40

ODIs 53, Wickets 75, Average 33.44, Best 6-55

T20Is 10, Wickets 7, Average 41.14, Best 2-12

HOW&nbsp;TO&nbsp;WATCH

Facebook: TheNationalNews 

Twitter: @thenationalnews 

Instagram: @thenationalnews.com 

TikTok: @thenationalnews   

Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Our commentary on Brexit
More coverage from the Future Forum
Transgender report
War on waste
Main report
Specs
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.5-litre%20turbo%204-cylinder%20%2F%202.0%20turbo%204-cylinder%20(S3)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20148bhp%20%2F%20328bhp%20(S3)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20250Nm%20%2F%20420Nm%20(S3)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20December%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20TBA%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Fighting with My Family

Director: Stephen Merchant 

Stars: Dwayne Johnson, Nick Frost, Lena Headey, Florence Pugh, Thomas Whilley, Tori Ellen Ross, Jack Lowden, Olivia Bernstone, Elroy Powell        

Four stars

WHAT%20IS%20'JUICE%20JACKING'%3F
%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Juice%20jacking%2C%20in%20the%20simplest%20terms%2C%20is%20using%20a%20rogue%20USB%20cable%20to%20access%20a%20device%20and%20compromise%20its%20contents%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20The%20exploit%20is%20taken%20advantage%20of%20by%20the%20fact%20that%20the%20data%20stream%20and%20power%20supply%20pass%20through%20the%20same%20cable.%20The%20most%20common%20example%20is%20connecting%20a%20smartphone%20to%20a%20PC%20to%20both%20transfer%20data%20and%20charge%20the%20former%20at%20the%20same%20time%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20The%20term%20was%20first%20coined%20in%202011%20after%20researchers%20created%20a%20compromised%20charging%20kiosk%20to%20bring%20awareness%20to%20the%20exploit%3B%20when%20users%20plugged%20in%20their%20devices%2C%20they%20received%20a%20security%20warning%20and%20discovered%20that%20their%20phones%20had%20paired%20to%20the%20kiosk%2C%20according%20to%20US%20cybersecurity%20company%20Norton%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20While%20juice%20jacking%20is%20a%20real%20threat%2C%20there%20have%20been%20no%20known%20widespread%20instances.%20Apple%20and%20Google%20have%20also%20added%20security%20layers%20to%20prevent%20this%20on%20the%20iOS%20and%20Android%20devices%2C%20respectively%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
UAE currency
The national orchestra
While you're here
E-cigarette report
Our legal columnist

Name: Yousef Al Bahar

Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994

Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

The five pillars of Islam
Sri Lanka-India Test series schedule
  • 1st Test India won by 304 runs at Galle
  • 2nd Test Thursday-Monday at Colombo
  • 3rd Test August 12-16 at Pallekele
More from Neighbourhood Watch
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
War on waste
Vidaamuyarchi

Director: Magizh Thirumeni

Stars: Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra

Rating: 4/5

 

Whiile you're here
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
%20Ramez%20Gab%20Min%20El%20Akher
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ramez%20Galal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ramez%20Galal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStreaming%20on%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMBC%20Shahid%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
How to wear a kandura

Dos

  • Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion 
  • Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know
  • Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work 
  • Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester

Don’ts 

  • Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal 
  • Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying
Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] In Cinemas

Starring: Rose, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa

Directors: Min Geun, Oh Yoon-Dong

Rating: 3/5

Nick's journey in numbers

Countries so far: 85

Flights: 149

Steps: 3.78 million

Calories: 220,000

Floors climbed: 2,000

Donations: GPB37,300

Prostate checks: 5

Blisters: 15

Bumps on the head: 2

Dog bites: 1

AUSTRALIA SQUAD

Aaron Finch, Matt Renshaw, Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (captain), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Jon Holland, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle

Plastic tipping points
Types of bank fraud

1) Phishing

Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website.

2) Smishing

The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank.

3) Vishing

The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information.

4) SIM swap

Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank.

5) Identity theft

Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks.

6) Prize scams

Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Mina&nbsp;Cup&nbsp;winners

Under 12 – Minerva Academy

Under 14 – Unam Pumas

Under 16 – Fursan Hispania

Under 18 – Madenat

More on Quran memorisation:
While you're here
Read more

Russia's Muslim Heartlands

Dominic Rubin, Oxford

Marathon&nbsp;results

Men:

 1. Titus Ekiru(KEN) 2:06:13 

2. Alphonce Simbu(TAN) 2:07:50 

3. Reuben Kipyego(KEN) 2:08:25 

4. Abel Kirui(KEN) 2:08:46 

5. Felix Kemutai(KEN) 2:10:48  

Women:

1. Judith Korir(KEN) 2:22:30 

2. Eunice Chumba(BHR) 2:26:01 

3. Immaculate Chemutai(UGA) 2:28:30 

4. Abebech Bekele(ETH) 2:29:43 

5. Aleksandra Morozova(RUS) 2:33:01  

More from this package
While you're here
Updated: May 28, 2025, 10:00 AM`
Al Ittihad ClubSaudi Pro League 24/25Algeria
Read next...
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo might have played his final game for the club. Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo nears Al Nassr exit: 'This chapter is over'

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with the Premier League trophy. PA

Saudi Pro League move was 'serious' before renewing Liverpool stay, says Salah

Aouar: Winning the Saudi Pro League is something powerful

Liverpool's shared adversity helps city 'stand together' after victory parade crash

Ask Mina: What's Everton's transfer strategy and should Spurs sack Postecoglou?

Manchester City 2024/25 season review and player ratings

Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday announced in UAE

Cartoon for May 28, 2025

My Own Home: Value of couple’s Dh5m Jumeirah Park villa almost doubles in two years

Eid Al Adha 2025 holidays announced for UAE public sector employees

Macron caught off-guard as wife shoves him in face

Macron caught off-guard as wife shoves him in face

Trump blasts Putin over Ukraine bombings

Trump blasts Putin over Ukraine bombings

Netanyahu appears in controversial tunnel network under East Jerusalem

Netanyahu appears in controversial tunnel network under East Jerusalem

Israeli air strike on Gaza school kills 40

Israeli air strike on Gaza school kills 40