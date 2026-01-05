Afcon 2025: Contrasting exits for Mena sides as Sudan show fight while Tunisia suffer soft knockout

There are many ways to leave a major tournament and whether the exit is dignified or downbeat, there will always be regrets.

By the end of the first day of the knockouts at the Africa Cup of Nations, the footballers of Sudan and Tunisia both harboured thoughts of opportunities missed, advantages let slip – but of the two Mena countries eliminated earliest from the Afcon, little doubt about which one carried home the most pride.

Or, better put, which country packed up its bags and, man for man, headed off to what only counts temporarily as ‘home’.

Sudan’s footballers and the team’s staff, like many hundreds of thousands of compatriots, live a displaced life and have done since civil conflict enveloped their country two and half years ago.

These elite athletes may be among the more privileged of the war’s nomads, yet they are not sealed off from the violence. Several have lost family members and loved-ones; all have become acutely aware of the small influence they can have, in a time of division, as givers of joy and distraction, and of how their progress to the last-16 of Africa’s principal showpiece brought cheer to so many Sudanese.

They were beaten 3-1 by Senegal on Saturday in a rainy Tangiers, bringing to an end an odyssey that began in one of several borrowed venues, Juba, South Sudan, 16 months ago.

There, Sudan’s itinerants, most of them attached to clubs in a league that has ceased functioning because of the war, won their opening Afcon qualifier.

Once they had taken four points off Ghana, four times African champions, in their next three qualifying matches, they were set, their ticket to Morocco for these finals stamped with the mighty Ghanaians stranded below them and without a place at the 35th Afcon.

Some context here: Even in peacetime, Sudan struggled to reach modern Afcons. This was just their second appearance in seven editions. Yet, in the midst of a horrific war, with the squad dependent on training sites being loaned to them in Saudi Arabia, on ‘home’ grounds scrounged in Juba or Benghazi, they bucked that trend and made it further at a Cup of Nations than they had done in 14 years.

Compare all that with Tunisia, a football country with a high-performing league, players in leading European clubs and a national team that is the epitome of consistency in meeting its minimum targets, if seldom dazzling at trying to exceed them.

In September, Tunisia qualified for a World Cup finals for the sixth time in eight attempts, dropping two points from a possible 30. The last time they were not on the starting grid for an Afcon was 1992. In the previous three Afcons held in North Africa, they have finished either champions, or semi-finalists, or in the quarters.

But at Morocco 2025, Tunisia were already preparing for the short trip back from Casablanca to Tunis by midnight of the first day of the knockouts.

They were ousted on penalties by a Mali who played the last 94 minutes of the 120 of their tie with ten men, a Mali who had fallen 1-0 behind with two minutes of normal time remaining.

By which time, Tunisia’s caution, their palpable nervousness of committing resources into attack appeared to have been forgiven. But they were by then weary enough, even at 11 against 10, to concede a – relatively soft – penalty and give Mali hope.

“We won most of the duels but unfortunately, after our goal, something inexplicable happened and we made a mistake,” sighed coach Sami Trabelsi.

That would be the last time he would be invited to explain the inexplicable or anything else. He and his staff were relieved of their jobs soon after their Afcon was terminated.

Which leaves the Tunisian FA six months until the World Cup to bed in a new coaching team and look for solutions to a problem that might easily be taken for habitual: a crabby, conservative posture that leaves them vulnerable to late ambush.

At the Afcon in Ivory Coast two winters ago, they were on the back foot from match day one, when Namibia surprised them with an 88th minute goal for a 1-0 victory.

They would score just once in their three matches, and, in a case of eerie déjà vu, their 1-1 draw against Mali – whose goal, as on Saturday came from a Lassine Sinayoko penalty – effectively put them on the plane home.

Well before he lost his job, Trabelsi had heard criticism that he was not being as adventurous as the talent he can call on allows. Mali certainly feared the damage Tunisia could do going forward, as their brutal marking of Hannibal Mejbri, the most dynamic Tunisian in Casablanca, testified.

So it was that Mali, underdogs, progressed to play Senegal in Friday’s first Afcon quarter-final, a Senegal who spent much of the first half against Sudan showing grudging respect for the pluck and enterprise of Africa’s brave itinerants.

The small clutch of Sudan fans in Tangier did their utmost to compete with the choreographed song and dance of their opponents. No doubt the complicity of supporters with players had an effect.

“If they continue to support like that, we’ll continue to give 150 per cent on the pitch,” Sudan striker Aamir Abdallah told The National. It was he, with a wonderful opening goal, cutting in from the right, who stunned Sadio Mane’s Senegalese. But for a sharp Edu Mendy save, Sudan’s bold start might have put them 2-0 up.

Senegal eventually imposed hierarchy, 2-1 up by half time and 3-1 winners in the end. But they had been stung, Sudan shifting from the stoicism of their group phase to the best method they knew to try to snatch a minnows-versus-mighty knockout tie.

Their admired coach, James Kwesi Appiah, always urges his players to believe – “I tell them ‘don’t belittle yourselves, you’re high quality players',” he says – and they took that attitude into their Afcon campaign and into their last-16 challenge.

None more than 26-year-old Abdallah, winning just his fourth cap, and, by his own admission, crowning the most prestigious match of his career with a wondergoal.

“Surreal,” he called his experience, as a forward with Avondale of Australia’s second tier, facing the likes of Mane, Mendy, Paris Saint-Germain’s Ibrahim Mbaye and Bayern Munich’s Nicolas Jackson.

“You’re up against players who play at the highest club levels in the world. I’ve tried to soak it all in, enjoy it and that goal, with my trademark move, was such a good feeling.”

It would be short-lived. “It’s bittersweet in the end,” said Abdallah. “I scored my first goal for the national team, but obviously we’re coming out with a loss, so overall it’s not the greatest feeling.

“It’s a difficult time for the country. And we’ve created a lot of happiness, a lot of hope. We want to continue to make people happy. Hopefully not just with goals but with wins as well.

“We saw a lot of positives. There’s lots of good things to take out and we’ll go on to the next thing much stronger.” Sudan had not cowered. Later that evening, Tunisia did.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Airev Started: September 2023 Founder: Muhammad Khalid Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: Generative AI Initial investment: Undisclosed Investment stage: Series A Investors: Core42 Current number of staff: 47

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

OTHER IPL BOWLING RECORDS Best bowling figures: 6-14 – Sohail Tanvir (for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in 2008) Best average: 16.36 – Andrew Tye Best economy rate: 6.53 – Sunil Narine Best strike-rate: 12.83 – Andrew Tye Best strike-rate in an innings: 1.50 – Suresh Raina (for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2011) Most runs conceded in an innings: 70 – Basil Thampi (for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018) Most hat-tricks: 3 – Amit Mishra Most dot-balls: 1,128 – Harbhajan Singh Most maiden overs bowled: 14 – Praveen Kumar Most four-wicket hauls: 6 – Sunil Narine

'THE WORST THING YOU CAN EAT' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

ADCC AFC Women’s Champions League Group A fixtures October 3: v Wuhan Jiangda Women’s FC

October 6: v Hyundai Steel Red Angels Women’s FC

October 9: v Sabah FA

if you go The flights Emirates have direct flights from Dubai to Glasgow from Dh3,115. Alternatively, if you want to see a bit of Edinburgh first, then you can fly there direct with Etihad from Abu Dhabi. The hotel Located in the heart of Mackintosh's Glasgow, the Dakota Deluxe is perhaps the most refined hotel anywhere in the city. Doubles from Dh850 Events and tours There are various Mackintosh specific events throughout 2018 – for more details and to see a map of his surviving designs see glasgowmackintosh.com For walking tours focussing on the Glasgow Style, see the website of the Glasgow School of Art. More information For ideas on planning a trip to Scotland, visit www.visitscotland.com

Europe’s rearming plan Suspend strict budget rules to allow member countries to step up defence spending

Create new "instrument" providing €150 billion of loans to member countries for defence investment

Use the existing EU budget to direct more funds towards defence-related investment

Engage the bloc's European Investment Bank to drop limits on lending to defence firms

Create a savings and investments union to help companies access capital

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

How green is the expo nursery? Some 400,000 shrubs and 13,000 trees in the on-site nursery An additional 450,000 shrubs and 4,000 trees to be delivered in the months leading up to the expo Ghaf, date palm, acacia arabica, acacia tortilis, vitex or sage, techoma and the salvadora are just some heat tolerant native plants in the nursery Approximately 340 species of shrubs and trees selected for diverse landscape The nursery team works exclusively with organic fertilisers and pesticides All shrubs and trees supplied by Dubai Municipality Most sourced from farms, nurseries across the country Plants and trees are re-potted when they arrive at nursery to give them room to grow Some mature trees are in open areas or planted within the expo site Green waste is recycled as compost Treated sewage effluent supplied by Dubai Municipality is used to meet the majority of the nursery’s irrigation needs Construction workforce peaked at 40,000 workers About 65,000 people have signed up to volunteer Main themes of expo is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and three subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Expo 2020 Dubai to open in October 2020 and run for six months

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Boulder shooting victims • Denny Strong, 20

• Neven Stanisic, 23

• Rikki Olds, 25

• Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

• Suzanne Fountain, 59

• Teri Leiker, 51

• Eric Talley, 51

• Kevin Mahoney, 61

• Lynn Murray, 62

• Jody Waters, 65

BULKWHIZ PROFILE Date started: February 2017 Founders: Amira Rashad (CEO), Yusuf Saber (CTO), Mahmoud Sayedahmed (adviser), Reda Bouraoui (adviser) Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: E-commerce Size: 50 employees Funding: approximately $6m Investors: Beco Capital, Enabling Future and Wain in the UAE; China's MSA Capital; 500 Startups; Faith Capital and Savour Ventures in Kuwait

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

'Nightmare Alley' Director:Guillermo del Toro Stars:Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara Rating: 3/5

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Predictions Predicted winners for final round of games before play-offs: Friday: Delhi v Chennai - Chennai

Saturday: Rajasthan v Bangalore - Bangalore

Saturday: Hyderabad v Kolkata - Hyderabad

Sunday: Delhi v Mumbai - Mumbai

Sunday - Chennai v Punjab - Chennai Final top-four (who will make play-offs): Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bangalore

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster who has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

Mobile phone packages comparison

Results Stage 4 1. Dylan Groenewegen (NED) Jumbo-Visma 04:16:13 2. Gaviria (COL) UAE Team Emirates 3. Pascal Ackermann (GER) Bora-Hansgrohe 4. Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal General Classification: 1. Adam Yates (GBR) Mitchelton-Scott 16:46:15 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:07 3. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) Astana Pro Team 0:01:35 4. David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:40 5. Rafal Majka (POL) Bora-Hansgrohe