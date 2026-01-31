Bukayo Saka injury mars Arsenal's crushing win over Leeds United

Arsenal shrugged off their mini-slump with ⁠a comprehensive 4-0 ​victory at Leeds United on ​Saturday, even as Bukayo Saka was ruled out ​through injury just before kickoff.

Martin Zubimendi and Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow's own goal put Arsenal 2-0 up at the interval before second-half efforts from Viktor Gyokeres and substitute Gabriel Jesus put Mikel Arteta's right on top.

The Gunners made it eight straight wins against Leeds and remain unbeaten against them in 16 matches, stretching back to 2003, while they have not lost at Elland Road since November 2000.

Arsenal had followed up goalless league draws against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest with last week's home defeat to Manchester United, prompting suggestions they were feeling the pressure in pursuit of their first domestic title since 2004.

But they made it eight straight Uefa Champions League wins in midweek to reach the last 16, beating Kairat 3-2, and there was no sign of any nerves on Saturday.

However, the day started on a bad note when Saka limped out of the warm-up with a hip injury.

Saka's withdrawal did not bode well for Arsenal against in-form Leeds who had lost only once in their last 10 league games.

But his replacement Noni Madueke stepped up to the challenge. It ‍was his cross that Zubimendi met to put Arsenal in ⁠front ‌after 27 minutes and his corner which was ⁠fumbled in to his own goal by ⁠Darlow.

Declan Rice said his team is treating every match like a cup final.

"Off the back of the last three performances we knew how big today was. To win 4-0 is a massive win for us," Rice told to Sky Sports.

"We can control what we can control and we have to keep winning games and keep pushing. What will be will be.

"So far we are top in the Premier League and won eight out of eight in the Champions League. We can't complain about where we are. We are in a really strong position, we know as players we have a really good squad.

"Every game is a cup final. We have a long four months ahead but we are prepared. Let's keep going and give it a good go."

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka picked up an injury on Saturday. AFP

Arsenal's first win in four Premier League games moved Arteta's side to 53 points from 24 games with Manchester City and Aston Villa, who both play on Sunday, on 46.

Also, Junior Kroupi and Alex Scott were on target to earn Bournemouth a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Wolves at Molineux.

Bournemouth had to work hard for their third league victory in four which handed basement side Wolves a first home defeat in 2026.

United look to continue resurgence

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick said he wants his players to show emotion and commitment on the field after Lisandro Martinez said the new head coach's approach had touched his heart.

After taking over from Ruben Amorim, Carrick has overseen as a superb phase for the Red Devils.

Carrick started life in charge with an impressive 2-0 derby triumph against City before shocking league leaders Arsenal 3-2.

Defender Martinez heaped praise on the head coach ahead of Sunday's match against Fulham, saying he will give the former midfielder everything as he had touched his heart.

When those comments were put to Carrick, the United boss said: "Yeah, well, you've got to play with feeling.

"You've got to play with emotion, you've got to play with excitement, so there's definitely that side of things and it's something we speak about.

"The tactical side, the technical side's one thing, but the things I've just touched on is totally something else."