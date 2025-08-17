Emiratis invited to set up shops and restaurants in adventure playground Hatta

Emiratis have been invited to open shops and restaurants in the rapidly expanding Hatta, as the government looks to boost the town's status as the perfect weekend getaway from Dubai.

A scheme set out by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday will seek to encourage citizens to become business owners, with free retail space for the first year of operation.

Emiratis living in Hatta will be given the chance to fill retail space at Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls. There will be space for four restaurants, four shops and six food and beverage kiosks.

“For the first time, investment and commercial opportunities are being introduced in the Hatta Dam area, specifically at the Sustainable Waterfalls," said Bader Anwahi, chief executive of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality.

"These opportunities will drive Hatta’s economic development and open the door for a new generation of entrepreneurs to grow their ventures.”

Last year, Sheikh Mohammed set out plans to turn Hatta into a "global model for harmony between humans and nature" after reviewing progress on a Dh3.6 billion ($980,000) master plan for the enclave.

Part of the vision included the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project.

Hatta boasts mountain bike trails, kayaking on the lake and several campsites, which are often fully booked in the winter months.

