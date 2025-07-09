Sharjah expands 35 per cent traffic fines discount scheme to include impound fees

Sharjah has expanded a road traffic initiative offering 35 per cent discounts on fines paid in two months to include impound fees.

The move was announced by Sharjah Executive Council on Tuesday and aims to encourage motorists to settle financial penalties promptly and avoid racking up driving debts.

The discount scheme was first introduced by authorities in April, 2023, but covered only fines incurred for certain road offences.

Under UAE traffic law, drivers must pay additional release fees in the event their vehicle is impounded. These will now also be eligible for 35 per cent cuts.

For example, if a motorist caught in Sharjah driving a vehicle with expired registration the fine is Dh500 and impoundment for seven days.

Under the new update, if the motorist made the payment in 60 days of committing the fine, then a 35 per cent discount will apply on the payment and the impoundment fees and the motorist will pay Dh325 for the traffic fines and Dh455 for impound fees, which would be Dh500 and Dh700 respectively.

Traffic fines – not including impound release charges – paid between 60 days and one year of the traffic offence taking place will be cut by 25 per cent under the measures.

The new decision made during a meeting chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council at Sharjah Ruler’s office.

Serious traffic offences are not included in the scheme, such as driving in a way that endangers lives, exceeding the speed limit by more than 80kph and carrying out unlicensed modifications to vehicles.

Police forces across the UAE typically offer such deductions on public holidays such as National Day.

