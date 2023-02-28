Sharjah to offer 35 per cent discount on traffic fines paid within 60 days

Sharjah is to introduce a 35 per cent discount on traffic fines paid within two months.

The new directives from Sharjah Executive Council will come into effect from April.

Fines paid between 60 days and one year of the traffic offence taking place will be cut by 25 per cent under the measures.

The move aims to encourage drivers to settle financial penalties promptly and avoid the prospect of debts piling up.

“The executive council order about discount on traffic fines will make the discount sustainable rather than waiting for discounts in national holidays," said Maj Gen Saif Al Shamsi, commander in chief of Sharjah Police said.

"I hope all motorists avoid committing traffic offences and take advantage of the new order,” he told Sharjah Radio's Direct Line show.

A number of more serious traffic offences are not included in the campaign, such as driving in a way that endangers lives, exceeding the speed limit by more than 80kph and carrying out unlicensed modifications to vehicles.

Overtaking by lorry drivers when prohibited and jumping red lights are also not eligible for the discount.

Abu Dhabi introduced its own 35 per cent discount for traffic fines paid within 60 days in October.

Police forces across the country typically offer such deductions on public holidays.

Sharjah last year announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic offences committed before December 1.

The scheme ran for 51 days, in celebration of the UAE’s 51st National Day.

The reductions offered in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, however, will be in effect throughout the year.