What we know: 24 hours of US-Iran strikes and counterstrikes

The US said Iran was behind the downing of an American Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz, sparking the most serious direct military exchange between the countries since an April 8 ceasefire came into effect. Here is what we know so far about the latest regional escalation:
How it started
- US President Donald Trump accused Iran of shooting down the Apache helicopter at about 7.30pm Gulf time on Monday. The military aircraft had been patrolling the strait and Mr Trump ordered retaliatory strikes on Iran in response to the incident.
- The US military said two crew members were rescued within two hours by a Corsair sea drone operated by Task Force 59, based with the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.
- Iran dismissed the American version of events, claiming the helicopter was involved in a "crash" and saying the incident was being used as a pretext for attacks.
US response
- US Central Command (Centcom) said it carried out "self-defence" strikes against Iran beginning at 1am Gulf time on Wednesday, on the orders of Mr Trump.
- US Air Force and Navy fighter jets hit Iranian air defences, ground-control stations and surveillance radar sites near the strait. It called the operation a “proportional response” to attacks on US forces and international commercial ships.
- Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the US attacked Jask, Qeshm and Sirik “under false pretexts”, causing damage to a telecoms tower, as well as destroying two water tanks in Baman county.
Iranian retaliation
- The IRGC said its navy struck 21 targets at US air and naval bases in the region and shot down an American MQ-9 drone over Iran's Bushehr province.
- The IRGC said it carried out missile strikes on four targets at the US-operated Muwaffaq Salti airbase in Jordan, including what it described as F-35 hangars and a command centre.
- The IRGC said it launched drones at the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. Iranian media also reported drone attacks on Ali Al Salem airbase in Kuwait.
- Jordan's military said it shot down five missiles launched from Iran and that fragments fell on its territory, without causing any casualties or damage.
- Kuwait's military said its air defences were engaged in intercepting hostile targets. Bahrain sounded warning sirens and urged the public to seek shelter.
Damage
- An American official told Reuters there were no reports of US casualties or damage to American facilities, and that authorities were unaware of any successful strikes against US sites.
- Initial assessments indicated "just about all" of the Iranian missiles and drones were intercepted by air defences, although assessments are continuing.
What we don't know
- Casualties or damage from the US strikes on Iran.
- Whether either side will escalate further. Both the US and Iran have called their actions proportionate, but Tehran has warned of "more devastating" attacks if it is struck again.