My Dubai Rent: Dh140,000 for a family home with views of the Burj Khalifa

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don't like

Clemence Powney and her family moved to Dubai from Toulouse, France, in 2022.

They picked a three-bed apartment in the Lamcy Residence in the established area of Oud Metha, a stone's throw from Dubai Creek, particularly because it is close to their daughters' school.

The Dh140,000 unit also has epic views of Burj Khalifa, is just minutes from Downtown Dubai and has a traditional community feel where everyone knows each other.

Ms Powney, who is a French-British resident, has also filled her home with artwork and even did a mural in the kitchen with her daughters.

She took The National on a tour of their home.

Clemence Powney, her husband Aurelien and their daughters, Hanae and Nila, in their home in Oud Metha. All photos Pawan Singh / The National

Tell us about your home

We live in a very large three-bedroom apartment. We love it because there are large volumes and bathrooms in each bedroom.

Our kitchen is so long it feels like a bowling alley sometimes. It feels like hotel living.

We can see the whole Dubai skyline with the Burj Khalifa from our living room and bedroom.

Who lives there with you?

We are a couple: Clemence (French/British) and Aurelien (French, founder of Phyleas Event Agency) and with our two daughters Hanae, 10, and Mila, eight, and our cats, Coca and Oreo.

Why did you choose Lamcy Residence?

We chose it mainly because of its proximity to our daughters' school (Lycee Francais International AFLEC), and also because it was within our budget.

We are extremely fortunate to be within walking distance of the school, which is a very rare thing in Dubai.

The drawing room in Clemence Powney's home. Ms Powney is an artist and also plays the harp. Pawan Singh / The National

How have you made the apartment your home?

I'm an artist specialising in performances for all kinds of events and the first thing I did was hang my artworks all around the house. I enjoy having lots of plants at home too and my harp as I'm also a musician.

Our latest project with my daughters was to paint our large kitchen wall with some leftover paint I had from a mural job I did recently. We had a great time doing it and it transformed the room.

What are the other advantages of living there?

We live in a beautiful flat with lovely neighbours, some of whom have become very good friends.

We feel like we're part of a community, with the kids going to the pool together, playing together and even going trick or treating on each floor together for Halloween.

Where did you live before?

This is our first apartment in Dubai. We moved here in the summer of 2022 from Toulouse, in the South of France.

Is it a sociable neighbourhood?

Oud Metha is an amazing neighbourhood. It has so many restaurants, shops, etc. It is always very lively and full of people. We enjoy taking a walk there in the evening, while drinking smoothies and karak tea.

Everyone's very friendly and great with kids.

We have a metro station, are very close to Healthcare City and the Wafi Mall, and we have Dubai Creek Park at the end of our road, which is a great place to go with kids.

What do you like and what would you change about the place?

I like everything about the place. The only thing I would change is being a little further from the motorway, because although it is very practical to move around, it's a bit noisy when we're on our balcony

The apartment is minutes from Downtown Dubai and has stunning views of the Dubai skyline. Pawan Singh / The National

Do you plan to stay in the property?

For the moment we are happy here. It is very good value for money, especially now that prices have gone up everywhere in Dubai.

We're only 10 minutes away from Downtown Dubai and so close to our daughters' school. We are not planning on moving out anytime soon.

Do you think living there offers value for money?

Yes, the standard of the flat is amazing. We've got a pool and a gym with stunning Burj Khalifa views.

We would pay much more if we were in Downtown Dubai for example but we prefer Oud Metha.

Are there any downsides to living in that unit?

No downsides.