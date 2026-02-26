Dubai's Parkin profits surge on wider rollout of paid-for parking

Parkin has reported record revenue and profit on the back of a rapid rollout of paid-for parking across Dubai.

The firm recorded revenues of Dh389.4 million in the final three months of 2025, marking a 47 per cent increase on the same period in 2024.

Net profit rose 53 per cent to Dh183.6 million.

On a full-year basis, revenues increased to Dh1.326 billion, up 43 per cent year-on-year, while net profit reached Dh625.5 million, representing a 48 per cent annual increase.

Parkin manages the RTA's on-street spaces across the city and a growing number of spaces in developer-built communities.

It said seasonal card sales, which allow for quick use of spaces, were up by 140 per cent.

Rising charges

In earnings results published on Wednesday night, Parkin said it has asked Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority to "increase the weighted‑average public parking tariff".

"Among these are proposed changes to the seasonal card structure and tariffs, designed to reduce existing price arbitrage and better align with the variable pricing introduced earlier this year. The proposals would also preserve the existing discount framework to promote long‑term fairness for customers, Parkin, and the RTA", it wrote.

It said the RTA was reviewing the request.

"Seasonal card sales reached record highs as customers continued to recognise the relative value offered by this product," said Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin.

More spaces

Parkin further said it anticipates "expanding the public parking portfolio by approximately 5,500 to 7,500 spaces over the course of 2026," its results email said, which would bring in an additional Dh560-Dh610 million.

Parkin has 229,000 paid parking spaces in Dubai as of 2025.

The city, which until half a decade ago was largely free to park in, has sought to cash in on new revenue streams as it rapidly expands.

The charges came in as the Dubai government sought to massively overhaul the city's roads to manage a population that hit four million in 2025, up from about 2.5 million in 2014.