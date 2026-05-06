Bayern Munich v PSG: Georgian genius Khvicha Kvaratskhelia lights up Champions League

There are some star turns whose talents will sadly be absent from this summer's World Cup in North America.

Fans will be missing out on the shot-stopping skills of giant Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Hungary playmaker Dominik Szoboszlai's spectacular free-kicks, and the ruthless finishing of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen and Poland veteran Robert Lewandowski.

But arguably the biggest loss of all to Fifa's global gathering will be the majesty of Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Georgia mustered just three points from their six qualifying games to finish joint-bottom of Group E in a miserable campaign.

Kvaratskhelia, 25, is currently enjoying the most impressive season of his career with reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain, having accrued 18 goals and nine assists across competitions.

His Uefa Champions League tally of 10 goals and five assists is a PSG tournament record, while only Cristiano Ronaldo (eight), Lionel Messi (eight) and Karim Benzema (10) have notched more than his seven knockout stage goals for any club.

Signed last January from Napoli for a reported €70 million - with PSG hailing their new arrival as "one of the most exciting players in world football" - Kvaratskhelia was already hot property after playing a central role in the Italian side winning two Scudettos.

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"There was a contract that was supposed to be renewed," said a forlorn Napoli manager Antonio Conte, after the Georgian asked to leave for Paris. "Obviously I didn't do enough to convince both parties to carry on together. I'll take a step back because I can't keep chained up a player who doesn't want to stay."

Kvaratskhelia's impact was instant as he helped his new club win a historic Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Champions League treble - the last of which finally brought a close to PSG's 15-year quest to conquer European club football's premier competition under Qatari ownership.

And it was secured in some style with Kvaratskhelia among the scorers as Luis Enrique's side destroyed Inter Milan 5-0. He was the first Georgian to score in a Champions League final.

"It is really dreams come true," he said after final in Munich. "And I cannot really describe it, it is crazy emotions today ... I really wanted to come here [to PSG] and today we can say it was the right choice."

This season, the start of PSG's European title defence did not go particularly smoothly as they lost to Bayern Munich and Sporting in the group phase, as well as being held to draws by English sides Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

The latter 1-1 draw at Parc des Princes meant PSG finished three places outside the top eight automatic qualification spots. A play-off against French rivals Monaco - who had defeated PSG in Ligue 1 less than three months earlier - resulted in two games that tested the Parisians to their limit.

In the first leg at Stade Louis-II, PSG fought back from two goals down after 18 minutes to win 3-2 in the principality thanks to a double from substitute Desire Doue that sandwiched an Achraf Hakimi leveller.

It was a similar story back at Parc des Princes. PSG once again fell behind only for captain Marquinhos and Kvaratskhelia to put them 2-1 in front. Mamadou Coulibaly was sent off for Monaco ,ho grabbed a late consolation through Jordan Teze.

"We’ve shown our resilience this season, our ability to overcome problems," said manager Luis Enrique after their 5-4 aggregate win. "This competition is difficult; we know we have to improve."

And improve they did in the next two rounds as two English clubs were brushed aside - first Chelsea 8-2 over two legs and then Liverpool 4-0 on aggregate. Over the four games, Kvaratskhelia scored four goals, assisted a further two, and claimed three man-of-the-match awards.

"I think with [Kvaratskhelia], there's nothing more to say," said teammate Warren Zaire-Emery after the first leg against Liverpool, which saw the Georgian score a sublime individual goal.

"He's a player who can play outside as well as cut inside; who has the ability to dribble and an absolutely incredible shot ... it's a pleasure to have him with us."

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It was more of the same last week during PSG's epic 5-4 semi-final first-leg win over Bayern Munich when the left winger grabbed a brace, the first of which was a beautiful curling finish with his right foot after cutting inside a helpless Josip Stanisic.

"It was such an extraordinary game, with two sides performing at such an incredible level," said Luis Enrique after late goals from Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz dragged Bayern back into the tie, meaning the German champions will need to score at least twice on Wednesday to reach the final in Budapest.

"I am so tired, and I didn't even run a kilometre. The match had everything. It is a moment to congratulate the players, the two sides, and all of those present here."

All eyes now turn to the Allianz Arena, the scene of PSG's triumph in last year's final, where Kvaratskhelia will be aiming to maintain his current form. "Khvicha has been at a high level all season," Luis Enrique said after his Ligue 1 double against Nantes last month.

"I'm not speaking about his quality because everyone knows about that. But I'm talking about his character, the way he defends, regardless of the fixture. So that is really important."