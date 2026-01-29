PSG v Newcastle player ratings: Vitinha and Joe Willock deliver in dramatic draw while Ousmane Dembele falters

Newcastle United substitute Harvey Barnes spurned a late opportunity that denied his side a dramatic late victory in the French capital against Paris Saint-Germain in the Uefa Champions League.

In the end, both teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw, a result which saw PSG and Newcastle having to settle for a play-off place outside of the top eight.

Both Luis Enrique’s men and Eddie Howe’s charges finished the group stage on 14 points in 11th and 12th places respectively.

Magpies goalkeeper Nick Pope saved an early penalty but could do little to prevent the home side from going ahead moments after when Vitinha slotted home a stunning goal from the edge of the area.

PSG threatened to run riot in the first 20 minutes but Newcastle grew into the game and drew level on the stroke of half-time thanks to a well-timed run and confident header from Joe Willock.

The second half was an even affair, with Newcastle growing increasingly confident and, reinforced by three attacking substitutions, having the better chances.

Both sides had opportunities to steal a win that would have seen them finish in the top eight, none better than Barnes’ chance at the death, but in the end the honours were shared.

The two sides will learn who they face from Monaco or Qarabag when the draw is made on Friday 30 January.

What they said

Luis Enrique, PSG manager: "We started positively, we missed a penalty, but we had chances to score goals. At the end of the first half, the goal hurt us, and we lacked opportunities in the second half, but it was difficult because they are very strong physically. We deserved to win, that's my opinion."

Eddie Howe, Newcastle United coach: “I think there was a lot going on in that game. I think we had to deal with not just the opponents, who are an outstanding team, but decisions that went against us as well, and none more so than the handball. They're an outstanding team, they don't need help from anybody to create more chances for them. We grew into the game, I think. It took us probably about 25 minutes, half an hour, to really find our feet, and once we did, I thought we were really good for the rest of the game.”

PSG player ratings

Matvei Safonov - 3/10: Fluffed his lines on multiple occasions. The first error came from a Willock cross which Miley blazed over from the resultant volley. The Russian could do little to stop Willock’s header on the stroke of half time and though he recovered to make a crucial save at the end of the game, his handling was a cause for concern all night.

Achraf Hakimi - 5/10: Back in the starting line-up after Afcon, he struggled against Elanga’s pace and often had to defend on the turn with balls played in behind him. Didn’t get forward as much as he’d like, but caused problems when he did.

Marquinhos - 6/10: Got away with the ball hitting his arm at one point which, though it probably wasn’t a penalty, was no worse than Miley’s misdemeanour in the first half. In the build-up to the Newcastle goal, the Brazilian’s misdirected header dropped to Burn, who headed the ball back across the face of goal for Willock to level. Made some key blocks.

Willian Pacho - 7/10: Was very good at spotting danger, but also progressing the ball forward at speed. Made a vital interception to deny Elanga and Woltemade after Safonov dropped a cross.

Nuno Mendes - 6/10: Was guilty of keeping everyone onside at the free-kick from which Newcastle equalised, but overall worked tirelessly for the home side.

Paris Saint-Germain's Vitinha celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal. AFP

Warren Zaire-Emery - 7/10: A solid showing, winning the ball and keeping possession well on a night in which his side relinquished control after a blistering start.

Vitinha - 8/10: Opened the scoring with a well-taken goal after he was set up by Kvaratskhelia. After setting himself up with a neat first touch, a deft touch sent Lewis Hall flying before his carefully placed effort was buried into the bottom corner. Had a good chance to make it two before the break. Was a busy presence between the boxes, and was the pick of the home side on the night.

Joao Neves - 7/10: Should have done better when, after being fed by the dangerous Barcola, he sent an effort straight at Pope. Key to PSG’s attack.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - 5/10: Caused problems on the right-hand side and was involved in the opening goal when he cut the ball back to Vitinha. Was a menace, but his evening was cut short after a heavy challenge midway through the first half.

Ousmane Dembele - 4/10: Had a glorious chance to open the scoring from the spot, but his well-struck effort was saved by Pope. In the second half he spurned further chances. Got into good positions, but his end product was poor.

Bradley Barcola - 6/10: Had an electric first half and was not only at the centre of PSG’s penalty in the opening minutes, when the ball ricocheted off his arm and onto Miley’s hand, but also the goal that followed soon after. Newcastle couldn’t deal with his pace early on but he couldn’t maintain it.

Substitutes

Desire Doue (Kvaratskhelia, 22') - 4/10: Struggling for form, he couldn’t match Kvaratskhelia’s impact.

Goncalo Ramos (Barcola, 70') - 5/10: Brought on to increase the home side’s presence in the box, he couldn’t get the better of Newcastle’s resolute back line.

Ibrahim Mbaye (Neves, 87') - N/A: Brought on late in the game, he struggled to make an impact.

Senny Mayulu (Zire-Emery, 87') - N/A: A late change, it was hard for the youngster to find his rhythm.

Newcastle United player ratings

Nick Pope - 7/10: Made an excellent save from the spot to his left to keep the scores level early on. And while he could do little to keep Vitinha at bay moments after, he made some key saves with the score at 1-0 to keep Newcastle in it.

Malick Thiaw - 6/10: Was on hand to cover the right flank when needed, which was a lot in the early stages. Made a couple of vital interceptions.

Dan Burn - 8/10: Had a tough start dealing with PSG’s pace and looked vulnerable in the early stages, but grew to become an impressive force for the visitors. At the other end, his header across the box led to Newcastle’s equaliser. He was a danger from set pieces throughout, and threw his body in the way when defending when needed.

Sven Botman - 6/10: Struggled to keep up with PSG’s pace in attack, and was guilty of giving the ball away on numerous occasions, but also made some vital, last-ditch interventions.

Lewis Hall - 6/10: Should perhaps have stayed on his feet when Vitinha fashioned to shoot on the edge of the area. He committed, and paid the price. Had a tough evening against Hakimi’s pace.

Sandro Tonali - 6/10: Was a passenger in the opening 20 minutes but like many of his teammates, grew in confidence as Newcastle settled.

Lewis Miley - 5/10: Was at the centre of the penalty furore early on when the ball hit his hand after ricocheting off Barcola’s arm. Had a torrid time at the expense of Barcola in those opening minutes, but recovered his composure. He came close at the other end when he volleyed over from close range.

Anthony Elanga - 5/10: Was a useful outlet on the left but quite often suffered from a lack of supply or, on the occasions he did find space behind Hakimi, his final ball lacked quality. Was profligate in possession.

Jacob Ramsey - 7/10: Looked as though he’d be overrun in the first half, but as the game went on, very much settled into things and impressed after the break. Was denied a goal by Marquinhos’ outstretched leg.

Joe Willock - 8/10: In the first half he was often guilty of hanging on to the ball for too long, or playing a pass after the moment had passed. However, he was very much in the right place at the right time to level the scores when he headed home from Burn’s flick, and the goal gave him confidence after the break. Thought he had put Newcastle ahead but he was adjudged to have been offside.

Nick Woltemade - 6/10: Didn’t get too many chances, but his presence was a nuisance all evening. Made some clever runs and showed some excellent hold-up play.

Substitutes

Anthony Gordon (Willock, 68') - 7/10: Tested Safonov with a shot from distance soon after coming on, and had a great chance at the death.

Harvey Barnes (Elanga, 68') - 6/10: Along with Gordon, was lively on the counter attack. Came close to scoring after cutting in from a wide position, and again twice just before the final whistle.

Yoane Wissa (Woltemade, 79') - N/A: Attacked at pace but offered very little threat.