Eddie Howe's glass 'half-full' as he calls for more consistency from Newcastle

Newcastle United take on Manchester United in the sole Boxing Day fixture on Friday with manager Eddie Howe looking for more consistency from his side.
The Magpies have surrendered 13 points from winning positions so far this season, a failing which has proved hugely costly.
Against Chelsea last Saturday, Newcastle led 2-0 inside 20 minutes courtesy of a Nick Woltemade brace but were pegged back by a Reece James free kick and a Joao Pedro equaliser.
Newcastle head to Old Trafford to face a United side they have beaten in five of their past six meetings in all competitions.
It left Newcastle outside the Premier League's top half of the table, but Howe said he believes they are not far off where he wants them to be.
“I don’t think we’ve necessarily just got problems, we’ve got strengths as well," Howe told reporters at his pre-match press conference.
“My glass is very much half-full presently. I know everyone else might have a different opinion, but I feel we’re improving. I feel we’ve been moving in the right direction.
“We have got lots of work to do to be the team that we ultimately want to be. That’s consistently winning, and that’s what’s eluded us this season, the ability to put winning runs together, which I think is the defining thing we need to do.”
Goalkeeper Nick Pope and defender Sven Botman have outside chances of being involved at Old Trafford, but Howe’s defensive problems show few signs of abating, with Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth, as well as striker Will Osula, still sidelined.
Newcastle have contacted referees’ chief Howard Webb over the controversial decision which denied them a potentially crucial penalty against Chelsea.
The Magpies were furious not to have been awarded a spot-kick by Andy Madley for Trevoh Chalobah’s challenge on Anthony Gordon during Saturday’s 2-2 Premier League draw at St James’ Park with the bulk of television analysis since having suggested they had a case.
Asked if the club had been in touch with referees’ body, Professional Match Game Officials Limited, about the incident, Howe said: “Yes, we will be seeking clarification. That call has already gone in, not from me personally, but from the club.
“We just want to know the thought process behind the decision.”
Howe was adamant after the game that Chalobah’s challenge, in which he appeared to plant his right leg across Gordon and then barge him to the ground, should have resulted in a penalty.
But the Premier League Match Centre revealed VAR official Peter Bankes had deemed “Chalobah to be side-to-side in a shielding action and the ball within playing distance”.
Howe, however, remains convinced that decision was wrong.
Asked if the PGMOL backed the decision should he train his players to be more aggressive, Howe said: “That’s a dangerous thing. I wouldn’t want to train my players to deliver that kind of challenge in the box. That would give the referee a decision to make.
“One of the arts of defending is not to put yourself in that position. I still believe it was a clear penalty, having reviewed it. But it wasn’t given and my time is best spent looking forward and not back.”
The specs
Engine: 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8
Transmission: eight-speed automatic
Power: 582bhp
Torque: 730Nm
Price: Dh649,000
On sale: now
Trump v Khan
2016: Feud begins after Khan criticised Trump’s proposed Muslim travel ban to US
2017: Trump criticises Khan’s ‘no reason to be alarmed’ response to London Bridge terror attacks
2019: Trump calls Khan a “stone cold loser” before first state visit
2019: Trump tweets about “Khan’s Londonistan”, calling him “a national disgrace”
2022: Khan’s office attributes rise in Islamophobic abuse against the major to hostility stoked during Trump’s presidency
July 2025 During a golfing trip to Scotland, Trump calls Khan “a nasty person”
Sept 2025 Trump blames Khan for London’s “stabbings and the dirt and the filth”.
Dec 2025 Trump suggests migrants got Khan elected, calls him a “horrible, vicious, disgusting mayor”
SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20SAMSUNG%20GALAXY%20S24%20ULTRA
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.8%22%20quad-HD%2B%20dynamic%20Amoled%202X%2C%203120%20x%201440%2C%20505ppi%2C%20HDR10%2B%2C%20120Hz%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204nm%20Qualcomm%20Snapdragon%208%20Gen%203%2C%2064-bit%20octa-core%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012GB%20RAM%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Android%2014%2C%20One%20UI%206.1%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20quad%20200MP%20wide%20f%2F1.7%20%2B%2050MP%20periscope%20telephoto%20f%2F3.4%20with%205x%20optical%2F10x%20optical%20quality%20zoom%20%2B%2010MP%20telephoto%202.4%20with%203x%20optical%20zoom%20%2B%2012MP%20ultra-wide%20f%2F2.2%3B%20100x%20Space%20Zoom%3B%20auto%20HDR%2C%20expert%20RAW%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208K%4024%2F30fps%2C%204K%4030%2F60%2F120fps%2C%20full-HD%4030%2F60%2F240fps%2C%20full-HD%20super%20slo-mo%40960fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012MP%20f%2F2.2%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205000mAh%2C%20fast%20wireless%20charging%202.0%2C%20Wireless%20PowerShare%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205G%2C%20Wi-Fi%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%2C%20NFC%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20USB-C%3B%20built-in%20Galaxy%20S%20Pen%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDurability%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20IP68%2C%20up%20to%201.5m%20of%20freshwater%20up%20to%2030%20minutes%3B%20dust-resistant%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESIM%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nano%20%2B%20nano%20%2F%20nano%20%2B%20eSIM%20%2F%20dual%20eSIM%20(varies%20in%20different%20markets)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Titanium%20black%2C%20titanium%20grey%2C%20titanium%20violet%2C%20titanium%20yellow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGalaxy%20S24%20Ultra%2C%20USB-C-to-C%20cable%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dh5%2C099%20for%20256GB%2C%20Dh5%2C599%20for%20512GB%2C%20Dh6%2C599%20for%201TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Normcore explained
Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.