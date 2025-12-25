Eddie Howe's glass 'half-full' as he calls for more consistency from Newcastle

Newcastle United take on Manchester United in the sole Boxing Day fixture on Friday with manager Eddie Howe looking for more consistency from his side.

The Magpies have surrendered 13 points from winning positions so far this season, a failing which has proved hugely costly.

Against Chelsea last Saturday, Newcastle led 2-0 inside 20 minutes courtesy of a Nick Woltemade brace but were pegged back by a Reece James free kick and a Joao Pedro equaliser.

Newcastle head to Old Trafford to face a United side they have beaten in five of their past six meetings in all competitions.

It left Newcastle outside the Premier League's top half of the table, but Howe said he believes they are not far off where he wants them to be.

“I don’t think we’ve necessarily just got problems, we’ve got strengths as well," Howe told reporters at his pre-match press conference.

“My glass is very much half-full presently. I know everyone else might have a different opinion, but I feel we’re improving. I feel we’ve been moving in the right direction.

“We have got lots of work to do to be the team that we ultimately want to be. That’s consistently winning, and that’s what’s eluded us this season, the ability to put winning runs together, which I think is the defining thing we need to do.”

Goalkeeper Nick Pope and defender Sven Botman have outside chances of being involved at Old Trafford, but Howe’s defensive problems show few signs of abating, with Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth, as well as striker Will Osula, still sidelined.

Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United is challenged in the box by Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, one deemed 'fair' after review. Getty Images

Newcastle have contacted referees’ chief Howard Webb over the controversial decision which denied them a potentially crucial penalty against Chelsea.

The Magpies were furious not to have been awarded a spot-kick by Andy Madley for Trevoh Chalobah’s challenge on Anthony Gordon during Saturday’s 2-2 Premier League draw at St James’ Park with the bulk of television analysis since having suggested they had a case.

Asked if the club had been in touch with referees’ body, Professional Match Game Officials Limited, about the incident, Howe said: “Yes, we will be seeking clarification. That call has already gone in, not from me personally, but from the club.

“We just want to know the thought process behind the decision.”

Howe was adamant after the game that Chalobah’s challenge, in which he appeared to plant his right leg across Gordon and then barge him to the ground, should have resulted in a penalty.

But the Premier League Match Centre revealed VAR official Peter Bankes had deemed “Chalobah to be side-to-side in a shielding action and the ball within playing distance”.

Newcastle United's Nick Woltemade, left, remonstrates to Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah during a 2-2 Premier League draw at St James' Park on Saturday, December 20, 2025. Reuters

Nick Woltemade, right, opens the scoring for Newcastle against Chelsea. EPA

Nick Woltemade of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his first goal of the game. Getty Images

Nick Woltemade scores his second goal of the game to give Newcastle a 2-0 lead against Chelsea. EPA

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and defender Reece James in action with Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes. Reuters

Newcastle United's Lewis Hall, centre, vies with Chelsea defenders Wesley Fofana, left, and Reece James. AFP

Pedro Neto of Chelsea reacts to a decision. Getty Images

Chelsea's Pedro Neto in action with Newcastle United's Lewis Hall. Reuters

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella heads the ball away from danger. PA

Chelsea's Joao Pedro, left, scores his side's second goal as the game finishes 2-2. AP

Howe, however, remains convinced that decision was wrong.

Asked if the PGMOL backed the decision should he train his players to be more aggressive, Howe said: “That’s a dangerous thing. I wouldn’t want to train my players to deliver that kind of challenge in the box. That would give the referee a decision to make.

“One of the arts of defending is not to put yourself in that position. I still believe it was a clear penalty, having reviewed it. But it wasn’t given and my time is best spent looking forward and not back.”

