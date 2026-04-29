PSG v Bayern Munich ratings: Dembele 9, Kvaratskhelia 9; Diaz 9, Kane 8

Holders Paris Saint-Germain will go into the Uefa Champions League semi-final decider against Bayern Munich with a 5-4 advantage after an incredible first leg in France.

On an unforgettable night in front of a deafening Parc des Princes crowd, two scintillating attacking forces went toe-to-toe in a game for the ages.

It looked like PSG had one foot in the final when they went 5-2 up in the second half – with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele both scoring twice – but Bayern fought back with two goals that sets up a mouth-watering clash in Germany.

It was the highest-scoring semi-final in Champions League history, and the joint-most goals in the last four, including the European Cup era along with Rangers' 6-3 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in 1959/60.

The match pitted the two most attacking teams of this season's tournament against ​each ⁠other and ‌it quickly lived up to its billing, ​with PSG coming from behind to lead 2-1 after goals from Kvaratskhelia and Joao Neves cancelled out Harry Kane's 17th-minute penalty.

Michael Olise, who also saw a deflected cross hit the post, put the Bavarians level with a solo effort in the 41st minute before Ousmane Dembele's stoppage-time penalty restored the hosts' lead going into the break.

The ​French side then looked ‌to be running ⁠away with the ​game when they scored twice ​in ‌two minutes through Kvaratskhelia and Dembele to ⁠go 5-2 up in the 58th minute, but ⁠Bayern refused to buckle.

They matched them with two goals of their own in a three-minute span from Dayot Upamecano ​and a stunner from Luis Diaz to greatly improve their chances for the return leg in Munich.

It was another thrilling night for Bayern who came through 6-4 on aggregate in the quarter-finals against Real Madrid after winning the second leg in Spain 4-3 with two late goals.

What they said:

PSG manager Luis Enrique: "It was incredible, and in the exciting moments, the atmosphere in this stadium is perfect. But you have to understand you're playing one of the best teams in Europe and that it was tough. We won, but we suffered the whole match, and it will be the same in the second leg."

Bayern striker Harry Kane: “We had moments where we could have killed the game earlier on. We take a lot of pride in the fact that we got back to 5-4 because away from home, and being 5-2 down, could be a really tough place to be. But we fought and we clawed and we’re back in the tie.”

PSG ratings:

Matvei Safonov – 7/10: Sent wrong way by Kane for his early penalty but big stop from Olise minutes later. Got a hand to Olise's shot to make it 2-2 but could not keep it out. No chance with Bayern's other two goals.

Achraf Hakimi – 7/10: Moroccan right-back supplied a sliding ball across the penalty area that set-up Kvaratskhelia for PSG's fourth goal. Booked as PSG looked rattled by Bayern comeback. Cramping up late on.

Marquinhos – 6/10: Picked up an early booking for a block on Luis Diaz. Cleared off the line after Safonov had saved from Olise but failed to close down the same player ahead of Bayern's second goal. Turned inside out by Diaz for Bayern's fourth goal.

Willian Pacho – 6/10: Clumsy tackle on Diaz to give away the penalty, which Kane converted. Lost Upamecano for Bayern's third. Headed off line in injury-time.

Nuno Mendes – 5/10: Given a torrid time by Olise's pace and trickery in opening 45 minutes with the French winger virtually unplayable. Better after the break, but still beaten easily on occasions.

Warren Zaire-Emery – 8/10: Started more games than any other PSG player this season and was his interception and pass that set up Dembele's glorious first-half chance. Remarkable composure for a 20-year-old.

Vitinha – 8/10: Awareness on the ball is on a different level as are his passing skills. Portuguese midfielder is a joy to watch. Teed-up substitute Mayula, who hit the post late on.

Joao Neves – 8/10: Almost registered an own goal at one end, turning Oliser cross against the post, then scored at right end not long after with a top-quality header.

Desire Doue – 7/10: Evaded a couple of challenges before sending a low shot just wide, via a deflection. Resulting corner headed home by Neves. Sent another effort wide in a breathless opening half. Provided two assists.

Ousmane Dembele – 9/10: Put clean through on goal but sent side-foot finish well wide. Excellent cross for Neves' goal. Scored from spot just before half-time then made it 5-2 with a shot off the inside of the post.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – 9/10: Brilliant skill to cut inside Stanisic then curl home a stunning low finish into the corner for his 17th goal of the season. Thumped home first-time finish for 18th and PSG's fourth.

Substitutes:

Fabian Ruiz (On for Zaire-Emery, 64') – 6/10: Experienced Spaniard is being kept out of the side by Zaire-Emery. Booked for needless shove on Olise.

Bradley Barcola (On for Doue, 70') – 6/10: Momentum had swung back Bayern's way when French forward came on and struggled to make a mark.

Lucas Hernadez (On for Mendes, 84') – N/A

Senny Mayula (On for Kvaratskhelia, 84') – N/A: Cracked woodwork with powerful strike.

Bayern Munich ratings:

Manuel Neuer – 7/10: Veteran keeper conceded five but had little or no chance with any of them as PSG scored with every shot they had on target.

Josip Stanisic – 6/10: Skinned by Kvaratskhelia ahead of Georgian making it 1-1. He's nthe ot first and won't be the last to suffer that fate this season.

Dayot Upamecano – 7/10: Showed great poise and timing to stop Dembele in first half when Frenchman would have been clean through. Shot by same player saw the ball go through his legs for PSG's fifth. Glancing header to score Bayern's third.

Jonathan Tah – 6/10: A composed defender but often left outnumbered and back-peddling by teammates surging forward on attacks.

Alphonso Davies – 6/10: Canadian left-back, given nod ahead of Konrad Laimer, conceded a penalty after VAR check when ball struck his arm, via his own thigh, just before the break. Replaced at half time.

Joshua Kimmich – 8/10: The German is a dead-ball specialist. Was his curling ball that found Upamecano to drag Bayern back to 5-3.

Aleksandar Pavlovic – 7/10: German midfielder earned an assist for Olise's goal, although the Frenchman did all the work. Exemplary work rate alongside Kimmich up against a top-quality PSG midfield.

Michael Olise – 9/10: Winger could have made it 2-0 but shot blocked by goalkeeper. One scintillating run down the right ended with PSG turning his cross against their own post. Jinking run and left-footed finish to make it 2-2.

Jamal Musiala – 7/10: Starting in place of the injured Serge Gnabry and had the opportunity to shoot with Bayern 2-1 down but chose to pass and the chance went begging. Lost Neves before his goal. Had his moments but none in front of goal.

Luis Diaz – 9/10: Pace caused chaos in PSG defence throughout. Earned a penalty when chopped down by Pancho. Glorious touch and finish to score Bayern's fourth.

Harry Kane – 8/10: Ice cool from the penalty spot to put Bayern 1-0 up with his 54th goal of season. Perfect pass to put Diaz through for their fourth goal.

Substitutes:

Konrad Laimer (On for Davies, 46') – 7/10: Instant impact and had early chance but shot wide after being teed-up by Diaz.

Leon Goretka (On for Musiala, 79') – N/A

Nicolas Jackson (On for Pavlovic, 90+3') – N/A