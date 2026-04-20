'It's not over yet': Kompany says Bayern focused on treble after sealing Bundesliga title

Vincent Kompany insisted there was still plenty to come from Bayern Munich after the Bavarians wrapped up the Bundesliga title with a 4-2 win against Stuttgart.

Harry Kane, introduced as a half-time substitute, stepped off the bench to score his 56th goal of the season for club and country after Raphael Guerreiro, Nicolas Jackson and Alphonso Davies had cancelled out Chris Fuhrich’s opener for the visitors.

Chema Andres grabbed a late second for the visitors, but it mattered little as Bayern reinforced their position as the dominant club in German football, securing a 13th Bundesliga shield in the past 14 seasons.

Kane had notched his 55th goal in 47 appearances in all competitions for Bayern and England in Wednesday’s last-eight Uefa Champions League win against Real Madrid and on Sunday made it 56 by notching his 32nd Bundesliga goal in 27 appearances so far this season.

Head coach Kompany quickly turned his attention to the treble as Bayern play Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-finals of the German Cup on Wednesday before facing holders Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals later this month.

Kompany, who has now won the Bavarian club’s 34th and 35th Bundesliga crowns, told a press conference: “The numbers are great, but it’s not over yet.

“We keep going. It’s also a question of mentality. We always give our all, whether in pre-season or for a competitive fixture and I don’t want to stop yet.

“We’ve got crucial weeks to come. We’re excited, but also know how tough it’ll be. Our belief is there, and that’s very valuable in football.”

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of PSG, centre, is surrounded by Lyon players during the game at Parc des Princes. EPA Info

Enrique defends rotation in PSG defeat

PSG’s bid for a fifth straight Ligue 1 title suffered a setback as they slipped to a 2-1 home defeat to Lyon.

Luis Enrique’s side, who trailed to goals from Endrick and Afonso Moreira inside 18 minutes, saw Goncalo Ramos’ first-half penalty saved and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s stoppage-time effort was too little too late.

PSG hold a slender one-point lead over closest challengers Lens, who beat Toulouse 3-2 on Friday, but have a game in hand, while Lyon climbed into the third Champions League slot.

Enrique made several changes to his team that beat Liverpool 2-0 in midweek, and the Spanish coach defended his heavy rotation, citing the demanding schedule.

“Rotation is the solution," Enrique said. "We're going to play nine matches in 27 days, we have to overcome that with all the players, what do you want to do? If you don't understand why we have to rotate, you understand nothing.”