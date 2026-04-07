- Trump says Iran could be 'taken out in one night' as US deadline nears
- Israeli army threatens trains and railway lines in Iran
- 'We have to have a deal that’s acceptable to me,' Trump says
- Mojtaba Khamenei 'unconscious' since strike that killed his father, report says
- UAE air defences respond to missile threat on Tuesday morning
- US military says more than 13,000 Iranian targets struck since start of war
- Iran rejects temporary ceasefire, insisting on permanent end to the war
Updated: April 07, 2026, 7:25 AM