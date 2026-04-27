PSG v Bayern Munich: Goal machine Harry Kane chasing treble and chance to bag Ballon d'Or

There was a common lament after the dust had settled at the Allianz Arena following Bayern Munich's pulsating Uefa Champions League clash with Real Madrid earlier this month.

The manic quarter-final second leg had ended 4-3 on the night and 6-4 on aggregate both in Bayern's favour and the general feeling among observers, such was the quality of attacking football on show, was: “The should have been the final.”

Putting aside the petulant reaction of Real players following their deserved exit, which included Turkey international Arda Guler being sent-off for abusing referee Slavko Vincic, the action witnessed by 75,000 fans in Munich – and millions across the world on television – would have been worthy of gracing the May 30 showpiece at Budapest's Puskas Arena.

“It was a very emotional game,” admitted Bayern manager Vincent Kompany after his team had fallen behind three times in the second leg but still went on to win. “We had lots of possession and always had the feeling we could score. But Real Madrid are Real Madrid. They are always a threat.”

“That was a great match,” added Real coach Alvaro Arbeloa. “We scored three and had the chances to score more … I'm very proud. We're going back to Madrid after giving it our all.”

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On target in both legs for the treble-chasing German side was, inevitably, Harry Kane with the England striker registering his 49th and 50th goals of a relentless scoring season.

Since then, the 32-year-old has added three more to his tally, scoring in consecutive games against Stuttgart, to help clinch a 35th Bundesliga title, against Bayer Leverkusen, to seal a German Cup final slot (where they will again face Stuttgart), and Mainz on Saturday, to complete a remarkable 4-3 comeback win after being 3-0 down at half-time.

While Kompany hailed his start striker as “world-class” following his wonder strike against Atalanta in March, Kane's teammates have been equally enamoured with his efforts.

Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich described Kane as “unbelievable” following his match-winning performance at Borussia Dortmund in last month's Der Klassiker.

“He scores twice every week and for us it's so important to have a player like him,” said Kimmich. “Not only because of his goals but also how he leads the team, how he steps forward, and how he wants to be responsible for the wins and the results.”

“Harry is impressive,” said Colombian attacker Luiz Diaz earlier this month. “He does everything well. He tracks back, wins the ball back, assists, scores goals. He’s a machine and a gentleman.

“When things aren’t going well for us upfront, he says ‘don’t worry, the chance will come and you’re going to score’. – He tells you that or he does it himself, I’ve learnt a lot from him.”

Such is his form and influence on the Bayern team, Kane is rightly being talked about as a potential Ballon d'Or winner, especially if he can help the Bavarians to their first European Cup since 2020. And the talk will become deafening screams should England win only their second major trophy at this summer's Fifa World Cup, with Kane leading the charge for Thomas Tuchel's men.

“I could score 100 goals this season, but if I don't win the Champions League or the World Cup, you're probably not going to win the Ballon d'Or,” Kane admitted in November when asked about his prospects of becoming the first Englishman since Michael Own in 2001 to win the award. “It's the same with any player. You have to be winning those major trophies.”

But it's club before country for the time being with a semi-final battle with reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain next up that is every bit as mouthwatering as the previous round against Real.

Barring a 20-minute spell at a raucous Anfield after half-time in their quarter-final second leg, PSG were comfortable 4-0 winners over Liverpool on aggregate.

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Current Ballon d'Or holder Ousmane Dembele scored twice on Merseyside as the French side remained on course to defend the crown they won for the first time last May.

“It's a real pleasure to play alongside Ousmane Dembele; he makes my job easier,” said PSG winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has scored 16 goals this season, ahead of Tuesday's first leg in Paris. “He can do it all on the pitch, and that's why he won the Ballon d'Or.

“The relationship between the strikers and the rest of the team is pretty incredible. When we turn up to training, everyone is smiling. I think that's one of the reasons behind our form … We're like a family now.”

Like Bayern, Luis Enrique's side go into the game top of their domestic table – six points clear in Ligue 1 with four games to go – and in good form, having beaten both Nantes and Angers 3-0 in their previous two matches.

But PSG did lose to the Germans in the tournament's group phase back in November when Diaz scored twice for Bayern before being sent-off for a rash tackle on Achraf Hakimi – all in the first half.

Joao Neves pulled one back in the 74th minute but Bayern held on for all three points to seal a 16th successive victory in all competitions.

“When they came to the Parc last November, we weren't as good as them,” added Kvaratskhelia. “Tomorrow, though, two of Europe's best teams will be facing each other.”