Bayern Munich v PSG ratings: Neuer 9, Kane 7; Dembele 7, Kvaratskhelia 9

Paris Saint-Germain will defend their Uefa Champions League crown against Arsenal on May 30 after coming out on top in their epic semi-final battle with Bayern Munich.

After the breathless roller-coaster of their 5-4 win in the French capital last week, Luis Enrique's men battled to 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena to seal their final spot.

It looked like we were set for another goal-fest in Germany when Ousmane Dembele – who scored two in the first leg – finished in style after fine work from Fabian Ruiz and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

But that would turn out to be the only goal until Harry Kane scored his 14th Champions League goal of the campaign deep into stoppage time, but that proved too little too late for the Bundesliga champions.

Bayern had been reliant on brilliant goalkeeping from Manuel Neuer to keep one foot in the tie but will now have to shift focus to securing a domestic double when they face Stuttgart in the German Cup final.

PSG, meanwhile, will have to overcome English Premier League leaders Arsenal in Budapest if they want to retain the title won in spectacular fashion against Inter Milan 12 months ago.

The Gunners came through their semi-final after beating Atletico Madrid 1-0 on Tuesday, courtesy of Bukayo Saka's first-half goal, to seal a 2-1 aggregate win.

What they said:

Bayern manager Vincent Kompany: “I don't have the ability to be disappointed for long. Of course, in the end, we lost two very, very tight games against a very good opponent. We needed to be more decisive. Congratulations to Paris. The Champions League is over for us this season, but there will be another chance – and that's a motivation for me.”

PSG manager Luis Enrique: “Good memories. We could leave the match with a lot of intensity. The defence were better than the attack. The character we showed against a team like Bayern is so positive. We're so happy to reach a second Champions League final in a row. It was very intense. Very difficult. They play football at the highest level. Both teams are similar; we love to press higher. We are very happy.”

Bayern Munich ratings:

Manuel Neuer – 9/10: No chance with Dembele goal but produced a fine fingertip save from Neves' header. Saved twice from Doue and Kvaratskhelia after the break.

Konrad Laimer – 7/10: Given the unenviable task of trying to restrain Kvaratskhelia and was taken out of the game by a fine move ahead of Dembele's goal. Stuck to the task in face of the Georgian's ludicrous dribbling skills.

Dayot Upamecano – 6/10: Left chasing Kvaratskhelia's shadow ahead of PSG's early goal, and was also nutmegged by the Georgian not long after. Never looked particularly comfortable.

Jonathan Tah – 7/10: Booked for dissent as Bayern frustrations grew in the first half. Brilliant defending to stop Kvaratskhelia taking advantage of a counter-attack. Headed a chance wide just before the break when completely unmarked.

Josip Stanisic – 6/10: Started at left-back with no sign of Bayern changing their policy of defenders hurtling forward. One woefully weak shot straight at goalkeeper. Doue's direct running caused him problems in the second half.

Joshua Kimmich – 6/10: Experienced midfielder couldn't provide that killer forward pass and was outshone in the middle of the park by the likes of Vitinha and Ruiz. Booked late on.

Aleksandar Pavlovic – 6/10: Teed-up on the edge of the box early in the second half but could only send a shot way off target. Not enough impact or influence on the game.

Michael Olise – 6/10: Skipped inside Mendes but curled a shot just over the bar just before the half-hour mark, but French winger could not reproduce the magic touch he has shown all season.

Jamal Musiala – 7/10: Two big chances to score just before the break – one saved well, one flew wide –against the team he broke a leg against at last summer's Fifa Club World Cup.

Luis Diaz – 7/10: One superb twisting and turning run deserved a quality finish but the Colombian blasted high and wide. Had a shot saved by keeper in 69th minute. Booked for handball after claiming a foul.

Harry Kane – 7/10: Quiet first-half bar a couple of superb cross-field passes and complaining to referee about penalties not being given. Blasted into the top corner in ruthless fashion for his 55th goal of the season deep into stoppage time, but it proved a mere consolation.

Substitutes:

Alphonso Davies (On for Stanisic, 68') – 7/10: Instant impact, setting up a chance for Diaz. Earned an assist for Kane's late strike.

Kim Min-jae (On for Tah, 68') – 7/10: Brought on for the booked Tah and did nothing wrong.

Nicolas Jackson (On for Musiala, 79') – N/A

Lennart Karl (On for Upamecano, 85') – N/A

PSG ratings:

Matvei Safonov – 7/10: Unorthodox goalkeeping at times but produced good saves when called upon, including one low down to prevent Musiala's effort on the stroke of half-time.

Warren Zaire-Emery – 8/10: Midfielder started right-back due to Achraf Hakimi injury and was up against the flying Diaz – and did a magnificent job. Immense.

Marquinhos – 9/10: PSG captain led by example and did his team proud against a Bayern attack full of danger. Went down with cramp near the end after his exhaustive efforts.

Willian Pacho – 8/10: Important touch denied Kane a one-on-one with the keeper in the 10th minute. Excellent from start to finish and earned Uefa's Player of the Match award.

Nuno Mendes – 8/10: Early booking for a reckless foul on Olise but made up for it with a vital block to prevent the same player scoring. Avoided a second yellow card when referee penalised Laimer ahead of a handball.

Vitinha – 9/10: Inch-perfect free-kick to set-up Neves' chance only for Neuer to save the header in some style. Superb all-round effort from midfielder – positioning, passing, tackling … the Portuguese midfielder has it all.

Joao Neves – 8/10: Avoided giving away a penalty when Vitinha's clearance hit his outstretched arm. Thought he'd made it 2-0 but Neuer superbly saved his header.

Fabian Ruiz – 8/10: Fabulous exchange of passes with Kvaratskhelia to put the Georgian away down line ahead of Dembele's opener. Helped PSG boss the midfield battle.

Desire Doue – 8/10: Managed to get one shot away despite being surrounded by Bayern defenders but Neuer on hand to parry away. Similar story not long after with an even better save this time. Saw another two efforts go just wide.

Ousmane Dembele – 7/10: Lashed home an emphatic finish to give PSG a third-minute lead with his seventh Champions League goal of the campaign. Was his only attempt on goal.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – 9/10: Teed-up Dembele for his quick-fire opener to continue his stunning knockout-stage form. Booked for kicking the ball away. Had a low shot saved by Neuer and was a relentless threat.

Substitutes:

Bradley Barcola (On for Dembele, 65') – 5/10: American failed to make any impact

Lucas Beraldo (On for Ruiz, 76') – N/A

Lucas Hernandez (On for Doue, 76') – N/A

Senny Mayulu (On for Mendes, 85') – N/A