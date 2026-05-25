The timeless character of Hajj

For the estimated 1.5 million Muslim pilgrims gathered in Makkah, today is a special moment. The beginning of Hajj is an exciting time but also one for reflection, renewal and embracing the timeless values that inform this physical and spiritual journey.

Indeed, timelessness has become a characteristic of what is one of the largest religious gatherings on Earth. Those going to Makkah and Madinah this week do so with the assistance of capable authorities supported by 21st-century technology. Muslims of previous eras made the same, often-arduous, journey without the advantages conferred by modernity. Yet all were called by the same obligation to perform the pilgrimage and to embrace its spiritual message.

Hajj is a ritual that endures. Even in times of conflict or great uncertainty, millions of Muslims have continued to make the journey to Islam’s holiest city. Although the sheer numbers of people taking part is always striking, it is the diverse nature of this cross-section of humanity that points to Islam’s global character.

According to official Saudi statistics, pilgrims from more than 170 different countries performed Hajj last year. But in addition to this diversity of languages, cultures and nationalities, Hajj embraces diversity of experience. Among those starting their Hajj journey today will be first-time pilgrims and those who are more experienced. Elderly worshippers fulfilling a life-long dream will rub shoulders with those performing Hajj alongside family members, placing their individual journey in a shared context.

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Hajj also shows the necessity of co-ordination and co-operation. Managing such a large gathering of people from all over the world brings some unique challenges, and Saudi authorities have stepped up to meet them. This year, health authorities in the kingdom have systems in place to protect pilgrims amid global concerns over virus outbreaks in Africa and Europe. This is on top of the hard work that goes into liaising with international partners on immigration, ID checks, medical provision and making sure that travel routes are safe despite air space and maritime tensions in the region.

Those tensions inevitably form part of the backdrop to this year’s Hajj, but the pilgrimage’s spiritual importance has remained unaffected. The proof is in the number of worshippers who made plans to travel to Saudi Arabia, even amid the Iran conflict; earlier this month it was reported that more than 850,000 people had already arrived in the kingdom for Hajj. Many pilgrims have come from Iran itself.

No one can say with certainty what the future holds for the region. Many will be hoping the cool heads prevail and that a just and peaceful resolution to the Iran war will be found. However, the beginning of another Hajj is a reassuring sign that despite the ups and downs of life, deeper traditions and values remain.