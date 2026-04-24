Makkah hotels for Hajj and Umrah, from luxury to budget options

Choosing a hotel in Makkah for Hajj or Umrah is different from booking an ordinary holiday stay. It is not only about comfort. It is also about location, logistics, speed and ease of access to the Grand Mosque.

It is important to note that Hajj and Umrah are booked differently. Hajj is arranged through the official Nusuk platform, with permits and packages handled through licensed operators. Umrah, the shorter pilgrimage performed outside the Hajj season, is more flexible and hotels can usually be booked directly.

With this year’s five-day Hajj season beginning on May 25, Umrah visits reportedly resuming from June 11, and next year’s Hajj bookings expected to begin around September, many pilgrims start looking early. They are often trying to work out which hotels are best for families, children and elderly travellers, as well as which ones offer the most practical stay near the Haram.

For some people, the priority is simple: staying as close to Masjid Al Haram as possible. Others may need more space, an easier set-up for children or parents, a shuttle service, or just a comfortable room that does not put too much pressure on the budget.

Here is a guide to hotels and prices for the Umrah season beginning on June 11.

Five stars

1. Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Makkah

Jumeirah Jabal Omar Makkah is perfect for longer stays. Photo: Jumeirah Info

Best for: Short walks to the Grand Mosque and easy access to essentials

One of the hotel’s main advantages is its location, about one to two minutes on foot from King Fahd Gate of the Grand Mosque. Being part of the wider Jabal Omar district surrounding the mosque also means guests have food outlets, a supermarket and a pharmacy close by, which can be useful during a long stay.

Daily rates start at $220

2. Raffles Makkah Palace

Raffles Makkah Palace is popular with families. Photo: Raffles Info

Best for: Families and pilgrims wanting more space

Raffles stands out for its all-suite layout, making it a favourite for families. That extra space can make a difference for families, older travellers and those staying several days, while the private entrance to the Grand Mosque adds convenience and helps avoid most of the bustling crowds.

Daily rates start at $434

3. InterContinental Dar Al Tawhid Makkah

InterContinental Dar Al Tawhid Makkah is ideal for families travelling with elderly relatives. Photo: IHG Hotels and Resorts Info

Best for: Direct Grand Mosque access

Set directly facing King Fahd Gate, this is one of the most straightforward luxury options for pilgrims who want to minimise walking time. Its large bank of elevators and accessible facilities also make it a practical choice for families travelling with elderly relatives.

Daily rates start at $284

4. Makkah Clock Royal Tower, A Fairmont Hotel

Makkah Clock Royal Tower, A Fairmont Hotel is known for its Kaaba-view rooms. Photo: Fairmont Hotels & Resorts Info

Best for: Kaaba views and large-group stays

Part of the Abraj Al Bait complex, the Fairmont is known for its Kaaba-view rooms and wide choice of dining options. Its scale also makes it useful for larger groups and families who want to stay close to the Grand Mosque.

Daily rates start at $405

5. Address Jabal Omar Makkah Hotel

Panoramic Kaaba view from Address Jabal Omar Makkah. Photo: AETOSWire Info

Best for: Modern interiors and an alternative prayer space

The hotel’s most distinctive feature is its Sky Mussallah, a prayer room on the 36th-floor skybridge with wide views over the Kaaba. It is also one of the newer luxury stays in the area, with shuttle and golf cart access helping to shorten the trip to the mosque.

Daily rates start at $322

6. Jumeirah Jabal Omar Makkah

Jumeirah Jabal Omar Makkah is perfect for longer stays. Photo: Jumeirah Info

Best for: A polished luxury stay near the mosque

The Dubai brand combines a location close to King Fahd Gate with modern interiors, several dining options and larger residence-style accommodation for longer stays. It is a useful choice for pilgrims who want comfort and a relatively short walk.

Daily rates start at $224

7. Swissotel Makkah

Classic King Bed at Swissotel Al Maqam Makkah. Photo: Swissotel Info

Best for: Clock Tower access with a simpler route in

Swissotel’s most useful feature is its private entrance to the mosque through Ajyad Street, and it also has access to a mall with a food court, cafes and places to buy items such as phone chargers and toiletries.

Daily rates start at $308

Four stars

8. Hilton Suites Jabal Omar Makkah

View from the Lobby Lounge of the Hilton Suites Jabal Omar Makkah. Photo: Hilton Info

Best for: Families needing more room

For those looking for more practical options, the hotel offers kitchenettes, separate living areas and multiple bathrooms. Its location across from King Fahd and King Abdullah gates also keeps the walk relatively short.

Daily rates start at $293

9. Zamzam Pullman Makkah

ZamZam Pullman Makkah is great for group bookings. Photo: Accor Info

Best for: Staying right by the Grand Mosque

Facing King Abdulaziz Gate, Zamzam Pullman is a popular option often chosen for its location first and foremost. Its large size also makes it suitable for group bookings and pilgrims who want to stay within the Abraj Al Bait complex.

Daily rates start at $279

10. Kiswah Tower 5 Hotel

Best for: Budget-conscious pilgrims using shuttle transport

Located 2 kilometres from the Grand Mosque, Kiswah Tower works best for travellers who are comfortable relying on the free 24-hour shuttle. Rooms are generally spacious for the price, with food outlets and shops nearby.

Daily rates start at $67

11. Al Marwa Rayhaan by Rotana – Makkah

Al Marwa Rayhaan by Rotana – Makkah is near the Clock Tower complex. Photo: Rotana Info

Best for: Abraj Al Bait access at a lower price point

For pilgrims wanting to stay in the Clock Tower complex within budget, Al Marwa Rayhaan is a useful option. Kaaba views are one of its standout features.

Daily rates start at $394

12. Elaf Kinda Hotel

Elaf Kinda Hotel is good mid-budget pick for pilgrims. Photo: Elaf Group Info

Best for: Flexible access to more than one Grand Mosque gate

The hotel sits between two major entrances to the Grand Mosque, which can be useful to access during busy periods. Its separate hotel elevators are also an advantage for pilgrims who want to avoid some of the longer waits common in tower properties.

Daily rates start at $170

Three stars

13. Al Ebaa Hotel

Best for: Good-value stays for mobile pilgrims

Al Ebaa is a practical lower-cost option for travellers comfortable with a 15-minute walk to the Grand Mosque. Guests often choose it for its clean rooms, helpful staff and solid breakfast offering.

Daily rates start at $140

14. Le Meridien Towers

Best for: Pilgrims who want a walking route with a shuttle backup

The hotel’s main advantage is flexibility. Guests can walk to the Grand Mosque in about seven minutes, but there is also a free shuttle for times when the crowds, heat or fatigue make that harder. That makes it a practical option for first-time pilgrims and older guests travelling with family.

Daily rates start at $133

15. Royal Majestic Hotel Makkah

Best for: Walkable value and straightforward comfort

Royal Majestic is a solid budget option for pilgrims and is about a 10-minute walk from the Grand Mosque. While the dining options within the hotel are limited, cafes, restaurants and the Royal Makkah Clock Tower mall nearby help fill the gap.

Daily rates start at $222

Hotel rates are indicative and may vary depending on demand, travel dates and availability