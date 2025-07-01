Saudi Arabia opens year-round Umrah access to Gulf citizens and residents

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that citizens and residents of Gulf countries can now perform Umrah at any time of the year.

The decision allows citizens of Gulf Co-operation Council states – the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar – to enter the kingdom any time to perform the pilgrimage as long as they apply for permits through the official Nusuk application.

Gulf residents are eligible to perform Umrah using multiple types of visas, including Umrah visas available via Nusuk, transit visas issued in partnership with Saudia Airlines and Flynas and tourist visas that can be obtained through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ official portal.

The announcement marks an easing of restrictions and is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to boost the kingdom’s role as a religious and cultural hub while diversifying its economy beyond oil.

The measures come just weeks after the kingdom resumed international Umrah visa issuance, following the conclusion of this year’s Hajj.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said on Monday that more than 190,000 Umrah visas have been issued to pilgrims from outside the Kingdom since the start of the Umrah season, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

Umrah is a non-mandatory Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah that can be performed at any time of the year, unlike Hajj, which takes place during a specific period in the Islamic calendar. Although shorter and less complex than Hajj, Umrah holds great spiritual significance for Muslims around the world.

