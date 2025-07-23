Eight reasons why Nancy Ajram still matters in 2025

The sound and image are familiar: Nancy Ajram walking down a sunlit street in a coastal town, waving to neighbours with an effortless smile that has charmed the region for more than two decades.

Her latest single, Warana Eh, doesn’t break new ground, but its breezy mix of Arabic pop and Mediterranean rhythms fits the season well. It’s the kind of summer release we’ve come to expect from Ajram – light, catchy and anchored by a casual phrase that loosely translates to “what do we have to lose?”, used here to suggest a sense of freedom and letting go.

The track is part of Ajram's new album, Nancy 11, and while it doesn’t aim for reinvention, it continues a pattern that has quietly defined her career. Ajram’s catalogue may not be as shape-shifting as that of some of her peers, but it has consistently delivered enough to stay afloat in the region’s musical and cultural backdrop.

Here are eight reasons why she’s remained relevant for so long.

1. She has never disappeared

Consistency breeds success – a motto Ajram has followed throughout her career. Without any definitive peaks or periods in the wilderness, she has remained visible on record, on screen and commercially for over two decades. Even the relative public absences, when she retreated to the studio or stepped back for a time, felt like part of a calculated rhythm. At the same time, it rarely felt like she was overexposed.

2. She knows when to pivot

Given Ajram’s evergreen appeal, it’s easy to forget she first made a splash as a young pop provocateur. Her 2003 breakout Akhasmak Ah was full of lyrical innuendo and came with a suggestive video clip that caused controversy even as it thrilled fans.

To be fair, Ajram wasn’t the only one testing boundaries at the time. Fellow Lebanese singer Haifa Wehbe’s 2006 hit El Wawa, with its sultry visuals, drew censorship and bans from conservative broadcasters, while Ruby’s Leih Beydary Keda, released in 2005, faced similar scrutiny. Ajram, however, showed marketing instinct by adjusting course and opting for safer waters since then.

3. She pioneered the family-friendly star

Ajram during an interview with The National at Modhesh World, Dubai, in 2015. Duncan Chard for the National

Ajram’s foray into children’s music was more than a side project. Albums such as Shakhbat Shakhabit (2007) and Super Nancy (2012) gave her permanent place in the lives of Arab families. The music was technically not a far cry from her pop formula. While it was simple and unsophisticated, it still retained those earworm melodies that made it a commercial success.

More importantly, Ajram became the first fully-fledged Arabic pop star to take the children’s market seriously, releasing albums and performing child-friendly shows. Others such as Tamer Hosny and Kadim Al Sahir only released sporadic singles.

It was a move that led her to become a judge on the inaugural season of The Voice Kids: Ahla Sawt in 2016, an Arabic version of the talent quest, and performing a children-themed concert at Dubai’s Modhesh World in 2015.

“I love performing for children and, you know, it’s not just a fun thing to do, it is very important for me both as a person and artist,” she told The National ahead of that show. “For me, I think it’s the purest kind of love when a child loves you. That’s because they have no barriers, they say what they feel and they are very brave.”

4. She owns formats and genres

Ajram was a judge on The Voice Kids: Ahla Sawt. Photo: MBC

Ajram's cross-generational appeal is finely curated. As a television judge on Arab Idol, she presented herself as aspirational and slightly distant. On The Voice Kids: Ahla Sawt, she adopted a warmer, more maternal presence resonating with younger contestants and their families.

This subtle shape-shifting is also heard in her musical choices. Classy ballads such as Akhasmak Ah (2003) and Ehsas Jdeed (2008) appeal to adult listeners, while fizzy pop works such as Ah W Noss (2004) and Maakoul El Gharam (2017) are geared towards younger audiences. This is all done without biting the latest music trends or compromising her evergreen persona.

The result is fanbase spanning multiple generations. Some fans began as children listening to the 2012 hit Ya Banat (from the album Super Nancy), which surpassed 100 million YouTube views, and continued as adults singing along to later releases such as the latest single Warana Eh.

By all measures, this represents a masterclass in audience development and brand longevity within the Arabic pop landscape.

5. She does things on ‘Nancy time’

Ajram’s catalogue has rarely chased trends. There are no viral campaigns, no TikTok dances, no hashtags attached to her releases. Even Nancy 11 arrived with minimal fanfare – just the occasional teaser announcing a new single.

While the Arabic pop industry increasingly measures success in streams and virality, Ajram works according to her own tried-and-tested timeline. Her albums are uniform, for better or worse, with few tracks standing out beyond the selected singles. Even the occasional experiment, such as the 2022 dance-pop track Sah Sah with Marshmello, stayed within her register. The blazing synths didn’t override her steady, melodic tone.

This measured pace isn’t designed to beat the algorithm. With Ajram, you get what you expect.

6. She keeps her feelings in check

An interesting aspect of Ajram’s work is the emotional restraint throughout her lyrics. Unlike some of her peers, she rarely sounds desperate to confess or exorcise pain. The songs are romantic but never raw, heartfelt but never truly melancholic. In a pop music scene where emotional visibility is often equated with authenticity – consider Elissa and Carole Samaha – Ajram's restraint is a notable contrast.

Whether it’s an artistic or commercial decision, or simply a reflection of her peppy persona, Ajram’s music has remained a consistent and familiar reference point for fans.

7. She is vibe, not a brand

Ajram performs during the Miss Lebanon 2022 contest in Beirut. EPA

What defines Ajram's sound and career is not sonic innovation but emotional consistency. Like Amr Diab, she builds a world of feeling rather than genre exploration. But their methods differ. Where Diab raised production standards for recording and what it means to be a mega pop star, with all its ego and controversies, Ajram's influence has been rooted in something more domestic across the decades.

Her brand is built on warmth, familiarity and low-stakes intimacy. You can hear her in the car, at home, at a wedding or during a Ramadan television campaign, and she never feels out of place. That ubiquity isn't just popularity, it’s the kind of trust that virality can’t buy.

8. She holds her ground

Ajram’s role in Arabic pop isn’t measured by her influence. Few younger Arab artists name her as a direct influence – a reflection, perhaps, of changing tastes and a more fragmented industry.

But her relevance comes from consistency rather than pioneering a new path forward. Her voice, image and tone remain steady in a scene shaped by churn and generational shift. Instead of reinventing or launching into era-like cycles, she simply remains on point. And for her generation of fans, they wouldn’t want it any other way.

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cargoz%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Premlal%20Pullisserry%20and%20Lijo%20Antony%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2030%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

McIlroy's struggles in 2016/17 European Tour: 6 events, 16 rounds, 5 cuts, 0 wins, 3 top-10s, 4 top-25s, 72,5567 points, ranked 16th PGA Tour: 8 events, 26 rounds, 6 cuts, 0 wins, 4 top-10s, 5 top-25s, 526 points, ranked 71st

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

'Lost in Space' Creators: Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Irwin Allen Stars: Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Maxwell Jenkins Rating: 4/5

Avatar%20(2009) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJames%20Cameron%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESam%20Worthington%2C%20Zoe%20Saldana%2C%20Sigourney%20Weaver%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

Graduated from the American University of Sharjah She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding

UK-EU trade at a glance EU fishing vessels guaranteed access to UK waters for 12 years Co-operation on security initiatives and procurement of defence products Youth experience scheme to work, study or volunteer in UK and EU countries Smoother border management with use of e-gates Cutting red tape on import and export of food

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates