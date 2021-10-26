UAE prosecutors say people who mistreat senior citizens face jail and fines

UAE passed federal law in 2019 to protect welfare of older people

Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. October 3, 2015/// Senior citizens voting. The FNC election day in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates. Mona Al Marzooqi/ The National Reporter: Haneen Dajani Section: National *** Local Caption *** 151003-MM-FNCElectionsALAIN-015.JPG
Salam Al Amir
Abu Dhabi
Oct 26, 2021

People who mistreat or neglect UAE senior citizens face prison time and heavy fines, the authorities said.

Public prosecutors reminded people of the UAE’s Senior Citizens law which preserves the rights of older Emiratis.

Offenders, whether they are family members or elderly care institutions, can expect jail sentences of up to two years and fines of Dh10,000 to Dh50,000.

According to Federal Law No 9 of 2019, Emiratis who are 60 years of age or over are entitled to the following:

  • the right to independence and privacy
  • the right to protection from violence and abuse
  • the right to an enabling environment, housing, education and work
  • the right to social care including the provision of elderly community centres and social clubs
  • the right to medical care including preventive health services, medical insurance, mobile nursing units and supportive medical devices
  • the right of confidentiality of information pertaining to them
  • the right to preferential treatment with respect to government transactions, facilities, social aid and medical services.
  • full medical, financial and educational care and must be registered in a dedicated database.

The law also punishes anyone who witnesses abuse but does not report it.

Caregivers who insult senior citizens can face stiff penalties.

Should a family face difficulties in providing care for elderly people, they are required to inform the Ministry of Community Development, care centres, the police and any other relevant departments.

The same requirement is necessary should a senior citizen die or change their home address.

Read more
'Life was simpler in the past': Emirati man reminisces on how Ramadan has changed
New UAE senior citizens volunteering initiative launched

The UAE has retirement homes for Emirati senior citizens called elderly care centres which fall under the responsibility of the Ministry of Community Development.

The centres provide primary health care, social, psychological and physical therapy for seniors.

Families looking to register an elderly relative to enter a care home can do so online.

Key moments in the UAE's 50 years

Image 1 of 13

epa07868726 Member of the main crew to the International Space Station (ISS) United Arab Emirates' astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri waves before boarding a Soyuz rocket to the International Space Station (ISS) at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, 25 September 2019. Mansouri will be the first Emirati in space. EPA/VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO / POOL

Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri before boarding a Soyuz rocket to the International Space Station in September, 2019. EPA

Updated: October 26th 2021, 5:26 AM
EmiratiLawPrisonsCourts
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article One in five university students have high blood pressure, UAE study shows
An image that illustrates this article DP World's third-quarter shipping volumes rise 8.1% as global economy recovers
An image that illustrates this article Aerial footage shows rare whale in Abu Dhabi waters
An image that illustrates this article UAE prosecutors say people who mistreat senior citizens face jail and fines