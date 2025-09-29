UAE doctors warn work stress and bad diets are raising heart disease risk in under 50s

Work stress and unhealthy lifestyles are triggering a rise in younger people with heart disease, with UAE doctors diagnosing cardiac problems up to 15 years earlier than elsewhere.

Patient data analysed by doctors working at five Medcare hospitals and 26 clinics across Dubai and Sharjah found more UAE residents under 50 were experiencing coronary artery disease, while those from the Mena region and south Asia were having heart attacks up to 10 years earlier than western patients.

Almost half of those admitted to Medcare hospitals in 2024 with myocardial infarctions - the clinical name for a heart attack - were under 50, doctors said.

Doctors working within the group revealed the trend to mark World Heart Day on September 29.

They said a family history of premature heart disease, sedentary lifestyle, stressful work environment, junk food and overuse of sodas and sugary drinks were contributing to more young people with cardiac disease.

"It has been a disturbing trend to see a rising number of younger patients suffering from heart attacks,” said Dr Brajesh Mittal, head of cardiology at Medcare Hospital, Al Safa.

Dr Brajesh Mittal, head of cardiology at Medcare Hospital, Al Safa, Dubai. Photo: Medcare

“While no clear one single factor can be attributed to this trend, it's a battery of multiple risk factors.

“Young heart attacks are usually a combination of modern lifestyle, undetected risk factors and genetic susceptibility.

“Unlike older patients, plaque rupture and clot formations, but not necessarily severe long-standing blockages, are often the trigger.”

Hidden killer

The average age of heart attack victims in the UK is around 67, and at around 56 in the US. In the UAE, however, the average age of a heart attack victim is between 45 and 50.

Viral infections, such as winter flu viruses or Covid-19, have also been shown to increase risk of heart attack.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide, and claims millions of lives each year.

Early diagnosis and timely medical intervention can increase survival rates for a condition that is preventable through conscious lifestyle choices.

According to the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, cardiovascular disease is responsible for 34 per cent of all deaths, while that number is even higher in Saudi Arabia, at around 45 per cent.

In 2024, out of 11,631 patients visiting Medcare’s cardiology outpatient departments, 9,817 were aged 45 years or younger.

While the UAE’s generally younger population may contribute to the unusual trend, doctors said younger patients tested showed an abnormally high number of serious conditions.

Cardiac conditions were suspected in 30 per cent of the younger patients checked, leading to detailed testing.

Of those, about 3 per cent were diagnosed with serious heart issues that needed further investigation.

“It is quite shocking that this number is close to that seen in older patients, where 46 per cent had detailed testing and about 5 per cent needed treatment,” said Dr Ghassan Nakad, a specialist of interventional cardiology at Medcare.

“Sadly, young people are catching up to older people when it comes to age-related diseases, with heart issues starting sooner.

“Global reports show that in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia, the average age for a first heart attack has dropped by 5-10 years, with UAE residents, on average, seeing coronary artery disease 15 years earlier than people in other countries.”

Dr Jairam Aithal, a consultant of interventional cardiology and programme director at NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi, has treated more young people for heart problems since the pandemic.

“Post-Covid, we have had much younger people coming to us with either direct heart complaints or heart-related complaints, such as diabetes, blood pressure or high cholesterol,” he said.

“Easy access to high fat processed food and lack of physical activity has a role, but also stress which has significantly increased.

“There has been job losses that has led to stress. Meanwhile those who maintained their jobs, their stress levels have gone up because there are fewer people doing the same amount of work.

“Online meetings have also created an always-on culture, which contributes to inadequate sleep.

“But technology has played a wider role. More younger people are using wearable devices to track their health, so they are alerted when there may be an issue that needs medical investigation.”

AI-powered blood test

A new blood test utilising artificial intelligence to spot unusual biomarkers can predict the development of coronary artery disease with 95 per cent accuracy, doctors said.

The Cardio Explorer tool is helping doctors detect heart diseases earlier, and is proving less invasive and as effective as a usual MRI scan of heart muscle, or CT angiograph, an X-ray that takes 3D images of blood vessels and tissue to spot abnormalities.

The test evaluates 32 variables, including blood test values, blood pressure, and medical history, to compile a risk score and categorise the patient's cardiac risk.

Medcare recently used the measure on a 35-year-old Emirati male, who visited hospital after experiencing chest pains.

While doctors found no signs of acute coronary syndrome, heart attack or serious heart blood-flow problem, the test showed other factors categorised him as high risk.

Despite being a non-smoker, the patient was obese, with low levels of good cholesterol, as well as a family history of heart disease and diabetes.

Based on his test results, doctors prescribed an exercise and diet plan to reduce his weight and cut the risk of future heart conditions.

Dr Yogeswari Vellore Satyanarayanan, a specialist cardiologist in Al Qusais, said AI tools can open up early diagnostics to improve prevention of potentially fatal heart attacks.

“AI’s ability to combine complex biological data promises to redefine how we classify heart diseases, discover new biomarkers, and design safer therapies,” he said.

“By offering a proactive, non-invasive way to detect significant coronary artery disease early, this is empowering patients to take charge of their heart health before it's too late.”

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Bib%20Gourmand%20restaurants %3Cp%3EAl%20Khayma%0D%3Cbr%3EBait%20Maryam%0D%3Cbr%3EBrasserie%20Boulud%0D%3Cbr%3EFi'lia%0D%3Cbr%3Efolly%0D%3Cbr%3EGoldfish%0D%3Cbr%3EIbn%20AlBahr%0D%3Cbr%3EIndya%20by%20Vineet%0D%3Cbr%3EKinoya%0D%3Cbr%3ENinive%0D%3Cbr%3EOrfali%20Bros%0D%3Cbr%3EReif%20Japanese%20Kushiyaki%0D%3Cbr%3EShabestan%0D%3Cbr%3ETeible%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

Result

Qualifier: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by eight wickets Fixtures

Tuesday, Lahore: Eliminator 1 - Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday, Lahore: Eliminator 2 – Karachi Kings v Winner of Eliminator 1

Sunday, Karachi: Final – Islamabad United v Winner of Eliminator 2

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

Honeymoonish %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elie%20El%20Samaan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENour%20Al%20Ghandour%2C%20Mahmoud%20Boushahri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

ALRAWABI%20SCHOOL%20FOR%20GIRLS %3Cp%3ECreator%3A%20Tima%20Shomali%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%C2%A0Tara%20Abboud%2C%C2%A0Kira%20Yaghnam%2C%20Tara%20Atalla%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.3-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E299hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E420Nm%20at%202%2C750rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E12.4L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh157%2C395%20(XLS)%3B%20Dh199%2C395%20(Limited)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

WWE Evolution results Trish Stratus and Lita beat Alicia Fox and Mickie James in a tag match

Nia Jax won a battle royal, eliminating Ember Moon last to win

Toni Storm beat Io Shirai to win the Mae Young Classic

Natalya, Sasha Banks and Bayley beat The Riott Squad in a six-woman tag match​​​​​​​

Shayna Baszler won the NXT Women’s title by defeating Kairi Sane

Becky Lynch retained the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing match

Ronda Rousey retained the Raw Women’s title by beating Nikki Bella

Six large-scale objects on show Concrete wall and windows from the now demolished Robin Hood Gardens housing estate in Poplar

The 17 th Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India

Century Agra Colonnade, from the bathhouse of the fort of Agra in India A stagecloth for The Ballet Russes that is 10m high – the largest Picasso in the world

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1930s Kaufmann Office

A full-scale Frankfurt Kitchen designed by Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky, which transformed kitchen design in the 20th century

Torrijos Palace dome

The Two Popes Director: Fernando Meirelles Stars: Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce Four out of five stars

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full