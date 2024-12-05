Short bursts of exercise for women can halve heart attack risk, study finds

Short bursts of vigorous exercise could protect women against hidden risks associated with <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/science/2024/dec/05/scientists-close-to-solving-mystery-of-how-universes-giant-galaxies-formed" target="_blank">cardiovascular disease</a>, research has shown. A misconception of<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/health/2024/10/15/overweight-middle-eastern-women-face-higher-risk-of-heart-disease-and-diabetes/" target="_blank"> heart disease</a> being more associated with men has led to preventable deaths in women struck down by the hidden cardiac killer, experts have said. A significant challenge facing doctors in diagnosing women is more subtle symptoms such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/health/2023/05/22/more-than-840-million-people-to-suffer-from-back-pain-by-2050/" target="_blank">back pain</a> or indigestion can be hard to track. Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer in the Middle East and North Africa and is responsible for more than a third of all deaths, about 1.4 million people every year. The World Heart Federation says the number of cardiovascular-related deaths regionally has risen 48 per cent in 30 years, with 40 per cent of deaths in Oman related to the condition, and 10 per cent in Somalia. New research from the University of Sydney, published in the <i>British Journal of Sports Medicine</i>, showed just four minutes of vigorous exercise greatly reduced heart attacks in women who would not normally take part in regular exercise. The 22,368 men and women aged 40-79 who took part wore fitness trackers every day for two years from 2013. Their cardiovascular health was then monitored up to November 2022, to track cardiac events such as heart attack or stroke. Researchers found the more vigorous intermittent lifestyle physical activity done, the lower the risk of cardiovascular events. Data showed women who averaged 3.4 minutes of VILPA daily were 45 per cent less likely to experience a major cardiovascular event, and were half as likely to have a heart attack. It also showed they were 67 per cent less likely to develop heart failure than women who did no VILPA at all. “Making short bursts of vigorous physical activity a lifestyle habit could be a promising option for women who are not keen on structured exercise or are unable to do it for any reason,” said lead author Prof Emmanuel Stamakis, director of the university’s Faculty of Medicine and Health. “As a starting point, it could be as simple as incorporating, throughout the day, a few minutes of activities like stair climbing, carrying shopping, uphill walking, playing tag with a child or pet, or either uphill or power walking.” Similar benefits from short exercise bursts were not seen in men, however. Those who averaged 5.6 minutes of daily exercise were just 16 per cent less likely to experience a major cardiovascular event compared with men who did none, while a minimum of 2.3 minutes per day was associated with only an 11 per cent risk reduction in heart attack or stroke. Typically, vigorous bursts of exercise include anything lasting up to two minutes integrated into daily living, such as fast walking to catch a bus, climbing stairs, lifting and carrying shopping, walking uphill or playing with children. Researchers involved in the study said the results showed the importance of forming long-term habits, that could be sustained over a long period. “One of the most important aspects of this study is the emphasis on accessibility,” said Dr Hesham Tayel, a specialist cardiologist at International Modern Hospital, Dubai. “Many people, especially women in this age group, might feel structured exercises such as gym sessions or long runs are out of reach due to time constraints, motivation, or physical limitations. “The idea of incorporating short, intense bursts of activity – such as taking the stairs, carrying groceries, or walking briskly – makes this intervention highly practical. “It's an approach that can be easily integrated into daily life, without significant lifestyle changes. “This study offers a valuable insight into how small changes in daily activity can make a significant impact on long-term health, particularly for women at risk of cardiovascular diseases.” Both sexes increase their risk of cardiovascular disease if they are obese, smoke, have diabetes, high-blood pressure or have a family history of cardiac events. Risk factors that disproportionately affect women are pre-menopausal spikes in testosterone production, hypertension and autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis. Stress and depression, that is also generally more common in women, can also encourage cardiovascular disease along with a general lack of recognition of risk factors. According to the World Health Organisation, the UAE has some of the world’s highest age-standardised death rates for CV disease, with 308 deaths per 100,000 men and 203 deaths for every 100,000 women. A 2021 joint study between Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Health found that 55 per cent of 1,000 people asked had been impacted by heart disease, either directly or through a close family member. In October, the Ministry of Health and Prevention launched Your Pulse, a national early detection system of screening for at-risk residents aged over 40. The programme aims to reduce the mortality rate from cardiovascular diseases by 33 per cent before 2030. Costs of treating CV disease in the UAE are expected to rise in that time, rising from about $1.59 billion this year to $2.2bn by 2030. “Cardiovascular disease risk reduction can be enacted through lifestyle changes, such as diet, exercise and by reducing psycho-social stress,” said Dr Sachin Upadhyaya, a cardiologist at Aster Hospital, Mankhool. “Regular physical activity in particular is beneficial to reduce CVD risk directly and reduces psycho-social stress.” To reduce CVD risk, the European Society of Cardiology recommends 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity, aerobic exercise. That equates to around 30-minute-long walks, five days a week or five 20-minute swims every week. “The common reason cited by patients, particularly women, is lack of free time to pursue these recommended exercises,” said Dr Upadhyaya. “The study’s findings suggest VILPA can be an option for these patients, particularly women who have less time for physical activity. “It is advisable that elderly patients, or those with cardiovascular disease should be careful and consult their cardiologist before any vigorous activity.”