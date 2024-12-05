New research from the University of Sydney, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, showed just four minutes of vigorous exercise reduced heart attacks in women who would not normally take part in regular exercise. Getty Images
Short bursts of exercise for women can halve heart attack risk, study finds

Researchers tracked more than 22,000 people across two years to assess impact on health

Nick Webster
December 05, 2024