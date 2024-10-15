Overweight Middle Eastern women 'face higher risk' of heart disease and diabetes

Overweight women in the Middle East have a higher risk of developing hypertension, Type 2 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/diabetes/" target="_blank">diabetes </a>and heart disease than women with a lower body mass index, a new study has found. More than half (54.2 per cent) of women are obese across the region, according to research. The research showed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/06/18/cancers-linked-to-obesity-much-more-common-in-the-uae-research-reveals/" target="_blank">overweight or obese women </a>had a higher prevalence of hypertension, diabetes, high blood pressure in pregnancy and persistent weight gain after they have their baby than women with a standard BMI. The study also found they were more likely to be older and have a low level of education. Dr Mohammad Adnan Bani Baker of Prince Hamza Hospital in Amman, Jordan, said: “This demographic is often underrepresented in global research and literature ... despite the region’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health/number-of-people-with-diabetes-in-middle-east-to-double-within-30-years-1.877728" target="_blank">high rates of obesity and cardiovascular disease</a>. I was drawn to this topic because of the alarming rise in these conditions in Middle Eastern women, which poses a significant public health challenge. “It is our hope that this study will bring attention and call for more targeted interventions to protect this vulnerable population." The researchers studied data on 626 participants aged between 18 and 50 years old, who had been evaluated by health professionals, medical residents and medical students. The average age of the participants was just under 43. To reduce risk, Dr Baker recommended the introduction of lifestyle modification programmes to promote healthy diet and exercise, tailored to cultural preferences in the Middle East. Public health campaigns should also be run to promote the early detection and treatment of hypertension and diabetes among young women in the region, he said, especially among those with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2021/07/01/doctor-fined-dh50000-after-error-causes-pregnant-patient-to-lose-baby/" target="_blank">hypertensive disorders of pregnancy</a>, highlighting the significance of weight management. Support should also be provided at cardiovascular screenings to help women from lower educational and income levels overcome the barriers they face in accessing health care, he said. “Tailored preventive strategies, informed by gender-specific factors, are essential for achieving global cardiovascular health objectives,” added Dr Baker. “Our findings help healthcare providers to develop earlier prevention programmes and raise awareness regarding the importance of weight management.” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health/uae-doctors-seeing-heart-disease-patients-in-their-thirties-1.1077014" target="_blank">Heart disease is seen in young people in the Middle East </a>about 10 years earlier than other parts of the world, with a “significant number” of patients in their 30s and 40s, according to doctors in the UAE. The condition is being fuelled by poor lifestyle habits, including poor diet and a lack of exercise and sleep. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide and in the UAE. Research has indicated that 36 per cent of deaths in the UAE are caused by cardiovascular disease, compared with 23.5 per cent in the US.