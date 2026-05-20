'If we weren't passing, he would have died': How Sharjah's marine rescue team is keeping its waters safe

A taxi driver who accidentally drove into Sharjah Creek would almost certainly have died if a passing marine rescue patrol had not been at the scene within minutes.

Last week's accident was cited by the head of the emirate's marine rescue team as an example of how the crew is keeping its waters safe.

In 2025, the crew saved 23 people from drowning and responded to several jet ski collisions.

When the taxi plunged into the creek last Thursday, the driver had minutes to live. Luckily, the patrol from Sharjah Civil Defence Authority was already nearby.

“Within minutes the divers jumped into the water to save the driver,” Maj Mahmoud Al Zarouni, director of Al Khalidiya Civil Defence Station and head of the marine rescue team, told The National.

“Half of the vehicle was underwater but we managed to extract him through the window," he said.

The driver was shaken but unharmed and was transferred to hospital.

Maj Mahmoud Al Zarouni, director of Al Khalidiya Civil Defence Station. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan / The National Info

Maj Al Zarouni said the man was "very lucky" the patrol witnessed the incident, which occurred opposite the Sharjah Judicial Department complex in Al Khalidiya just after 7am.

“Quickly responding is essential in our work and this is why we conduct regular patrolling. If they weren’t there, he would be dead,” he said, explaining that a person trapped underwater for several minutes would struggle to survive.

“Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident," he added.

The dramatic rescue highlighted the role of Sharjah’s marine rescue unit, which patrols beaches, lagoons and waterways around the clock.

Patrolling the waters

In November last year, the team saved drowning man while on routine patrol a few miles off the coast, taking him ashore to a waiting ambulance.

“We have seven rescue boats, four Zodiacs [inflatable boats] and three jet skis. Despite the vast stretch of areas, our team of 20 personnel, including professional divers, can cover it around the clock and we can respond quickly to any maritime emergencies anytime,” Maj Al Zarouni said.

The team recently added three rescue boats to its fleet, equipped with sonar, underwater cameras and thermal imaging technology.

Sharjah's marine rescue team patrols the emirate's waters around the clock. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan / The National Info

The advanced technology helps the teams' work. The cameras can search the water, check the depth and detect any nearby marine species.

“Marine rescuers are also called to search-and-rescue operations, recovering bodies from the sea, securing beach events and responding during extreme weather,” he added.

During this year’s flooding in Sharjah, crews used small aluminium rescue boats to reach trapped residents. The boats, which have small engines as well as oars and can carry 10 people, were used for evacuations and to deliver food and water.

Tackling reckless behaviour

Much of the team’s work focuses on reckless jet ski behaviour in Al Mamzar Lagoon, where rental companies attract large crowds, especially during weekends and holidays.

“The arrogance of some jet ski users causes many incidents,” Maj Al Zarouni said. “They think they are skilled and drive recklessly or perform stunts. Many don’t follow safety rules, and we keep patrols on this area to prevent incidents.”

The team regularly stops dangerous stunts and in some cases confiscates jet skis from riders violating safety rules.

“We had three jet ski incidents last year with minor injuries," he added.

He said despite the presence of lifeguards and signs warning of rough seas, some beachgoers insist on risking their safety as well as that of others.

“Some people insist to break the rules by going deep or swimming at night when there are no lifeguards,” he said. “Parents should monitor their children when they go swimming to avoid tragedies.”

The team operates alongside National Ambulance medics, Sharjah Police and Air Wing rescue teams to ensure comprehensive coverage for coastal emergencies.