Rain expected on Tuesday as UAE set for a wet week

Cooler temperatures and the chance of rain are expected overnight Sunday into Monday and on Tuesday morning as changeable weather sweeps into the UAE.

Monday is forecast to be a cloudy day, with overnight temperatures dipping to about 14ºC inland.

Coastal areas from Abu Dhabi to the Northern Emirates are likely to have most of the wet weather on Tuesday, with disruption on the roads at peak times a possibility.

Humidity and damp weather overnight is also likely to increase the chance of early morning fog, and reduced visibility.

Traffic on Al Khail road during the rain in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National Info

Since September, there have been 12 fog days in Dubai and six in Abu Dhabi, below the typical annual average of about 24 days of fog recorded each year, suggesting more is to come.

Rainfall is also set to continue overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning and it is likely to remain cloudy for much of the week with daytime temperatures peaking at around 30ºC on Thursday.