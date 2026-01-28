President Sheikh Mohamed meets Italian President in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday held talks with Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy, in Abu Dhabi.

They discussed bilateral co-operation and the UAE-Italy strategic partnership during the talks, held at Qasr Al Shati during Mr Mattarella’s state visit, news agency Wam reported.

The two leaders focused on the economy, investment, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, sustainability and cultural exchange.

They discussed regional and international issues, highlighting the importance of promoting dialogue and diplomatic solutions to conflict.

UAE-Italy relations have made steady progress since their establishment in 1971, Sheikh Mohamed said. He also hosted a lunch in honour of Mr Mattarella.

The talks were attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Adviser to the President, along with a number of senior officials and the delegation accompanying the Italian President.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Mattarella was welcomed by Sheikh Mohamed at an official reception at Qasr Al Shati.

An honour guard lined up to salute the Italian President’s motorcade, which was escorted by a cavalry procession.

Sheikh Mohamed last met Mr Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome during a state visit in February 2025, as the UAE agreed to invest $40 billion in fields such as defence, energy, space and the promotion of cultural heritage.

Mr Mattarella, 84, is Italy's 12th and longest-serving president, having been elected in 2015.

Bilateral non-oil trade between the UAE and Italy reached $7.9 billion in the first half of 2025, a 14.6 per cent increase on the same period in 2024.

A senior delegation led by Abu Dhabi's Department of Economic Development visited Italy last week to strengthen co-operation.

The delegation included more than 100 senior officials and executives from the public and private sectors, among them representatives from the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ADGM, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Abu Dhabi Customs and Hub71.

More than 680 Italian companies operate in Abu Dhabi across energy, construction, advanced manufacturing, financial services, technology, education and professional services. In 2025, the number of new Italian businesses established in the emirate increased by 29 per cent.