UAE and EU begin talks on Strategic Partnership Agreement to deepen ties

The UAE and the EU have started negotiations for a Strategic Partnership Agreement to deepen ties between the Arab world’s second-largest economy and the European bloc.

Through the agreement, they aim to deepen co-operation in areas including energy, green and digital transition and artificial intelligence, according to leading officials from the UAE and the EU.

Research and innovation, connectivity, security, humanitarian co-ordination, education and people-to-people exchanges will also be part of the new co-operation agenda.

The announcement follows negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) between the UAE and the EU earlier this year.

“This year marks an important inflection point,” Minister of State Lana Nusseibeh said in Abu Dhabi on Thursday at a UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs event.

“The Cepa talks are advancing rapidly, supported by a strong foundation of complementary economic interests,” she said. This is increasing trade flows and deepening business-to-business collaboration, she added.

Ms Nusseibeh said the Cepa talks and the initiation of the Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA) “both signal a joint commitment to elevate our relationship to a new and more ambitious level”.

The SPA and the recently launched Pact for the Mediterranean will open new avenues of co-operation “on wide-ranging areas and projects across the Middle East and North Africa in view of addressing shared challenges and seizing opportunities”, Dubravka Suica, EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean, said.



