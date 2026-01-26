Italian President to make state visit to UAE on Tuesday

President of Italy Sergio Mattarella will begin a state visit to the UAE on Tuesday, aimed at advancing long-standing ties between the countries.
Mr Mattarella will meet President Sheikh Mohamed to explore ways to strengthen partnerships in sectors such as the economy and development, state news agency Wam reported.
Sheikh Mohamed last met Mr Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome during a state visit in February 2025, as the UAE agreed to invest $40 billion in fields such as defence, energy – including civilian nuclear power – sustainable energy and energy transition, space and the promotion of cultural heritage.
Elected in 2015, Mr Mattarella, 84, is Italy's 12th and longest-serving president.
Bilateral non-oil trade between the UAE and Italy reached $7.9 billion in the first half of 2025, representing a 14.6 per cent increase on the corresponding period in 2024.
Sheikh Mohamed's state visit to Italy – in pictures
A senior delegation led by Abu Dhabi's Department of Economic Development visited Italy last week to strengthen co-operation.
The delegation included more than 100 senior officials and executives from both the public and private sectors, including representatives from the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ADGM, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Abu Dhabi Customs and Hub71.
More than 680 Italian companies operate in Abu Dhabi across energy, construction, advanced manufacturing, financial services, technology, education and professional services. In 2025, the number of new Italian businesses established in the emirate increased by 29 per cent.