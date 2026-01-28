President Sheikh Mohamed to begin official visit to Russia on Thursday

President Sheikh Mohamed will meet President Vladimir Putin during an official visit to Russia.

Sheikh Mohamed will begin his visit on Thursday, state news agency Wam reported. The UAE President and Mr Putin will discuss "opportunities to strengthen ties, particularly related to the economy, trade, investment, energy and other sectors that support shared development within the framework of the two countries’ strategic partnership".

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, brokered by the US, were held in Abu Dhabi last week. Sheikh Mohamed's last official visit to Russia came last year, when he said UAE-Russia relations were based on mutual trust and respect, as well as deep-rooted and constructive engagement spanning more than 50 years.

As part of that visit, the two countries signed the Trade in Services and Investment Agreement.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Andrey Nikitin, Russian Minister of Transport, also signed an agreement on transport co-operation.

Continuing co-operation

More than 13,500 Russian firms are now registered in the UAE, with UAE companies also investing in critical sectors in Russia, mainly transport, energy, property and food processing. Trade ties have been strengthened by strong air connectivity, with more than 200 weekly flights linking UAE cities with destinations across Russia.