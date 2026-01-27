President Sheikh Mohamed meets President of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday met Asif Ali Zardari, President of Pakistan, in Abu Dhabi.

Talks at Al Bahr Palace focused on economic, trade and investment fields, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Mr Zardari, who is on a working visit to the Emirates, and expressed his eagerness to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations. The meeting also touched on the ongoing talks to reach a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

The two men exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues, stressing the importance of working to strengthen the cause of peace and stability. Sheikh Mohamed added that Pakistan’s current membership of the UN Security Council strengthens its co-operation with the UAE.

Mr Zardari said he is keen to push co-operation between the countries, especially economic ties.

The UAE and Pakistan enjoy deep-rooted ties stretching back to the formation of the Emirates.

About 1.7 million Pakistani citizens live in the Emirates, the second largest expatriate population in the country.