Prisoner exchange announced between Russia and Ukraine

Another prisoner exchange will take place between Ukraine and Russia, it has been announced.

News of the exchange comes as talks are held in Abu Dhabi between Russia, Ukraine and the US.

"Today, delegations from the United States, Ukraine and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners – the first such exchange in five months," US special envoy Steve Witkoff said on X. "This outcome was achieved from peace talks that have been detailed and productive.

"While significant work remains, steps like this demonstrate that sustained diplomatic engagement is delivering tangible results and advancing efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Discussions will continue, with additional progress anticipated in the coming weeks."

Mr Witkoff thanked the UAE for hosting the talks and praised US President Donald Trump "for his leadership in making this agreement possible".