UAE and Ukraine economic ties can only get stronger, Reem Al Hashimy says

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, said the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Ukraine will boost trade and investment ties and create opportunities for businesses in both countries.

In remarks carried by state news agency Wam on Saturday, Ms Al Hashimy also called on the UAE business community to explore prospects in the Ukrainian market, particularly in ports and logistics, construction and traditional and renewable energy as the UAE continues to support Ukraine economic recovery.

The UAE and Ukraine in 2025 signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to boost trade and investment ties.

The trade deal is estimated to contribute about $369 million to the UAE’s GDP and $874 million to the Ukrainian economy by 2031, The National reported at the time.

Her comments came during a meeting in Abu Dhabi of the fourth session of the UAE–Ukraine Joint Committee which she co-chaired with Taras Kachka, deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

The gathering brought together senior officials alongside representatives of nearly 30 public and private sector entities from both sides encompassing trade, investment, energy, renewable energy, industry, logistics, agriculture, water, health, space, culture, sports and youth empowerment.

The war between Ukraine and Russia continues. Talks in Abu Dhabi earlier this month between Ukraine, Russia and the US that sought to move the sides towards a framework for a ceasefire were hailed by the US as having made “substantial progress”.

Ms Al Hashimy welcomed the UAE’s hosting of the talks, Wam reported, stating this reflects the international community’s confidence in the UAE’s leading role and its steadfast approach to supporting peace.

She also commended US President Donald Trump for his efforts in facilitating the talks.

The UAE has carried out 17 mediation efforts towards prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, resulting in the release of 4,641 detainees from both sides.

Wam reported, meanwhile, the committee convened at a time of increasing momentum in UAE and Ukraine relations, with both sides seeking to broaden co-operation.

Ukrainian rescuers work at a heavily damaged residential building following an air attack in Odesa on January 27. Oleksandr Gimanov / AFP

The UAE reaffirmed its continued support for Ukraine’s economic recovery through enhanced efforts in priority development sectors, the promotion of investment-led growth, the rebuilding of critical infrastructure and continuing humanitarian activities.

Wam also reported that, on the sidelines of the meeting, a letter of intent was signed between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ukrainian Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture to collaborate in food security.

It also envisages exchange of expertise, data and best practices, while encouraging commercial partnerships and joint investments in agriculture, food processing, and distribution.